Local children 'Shop with Santa' over the weekend

Nearly 200 children were able to do some Christmas shopping over the weekend, and for this shopping spree there was one very important rule: no parents were allowed.

Families began lining up in the early Saturday morning hours outside St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna for the annual Steele County 4-H fundraiser “Shop with Santa.” The longstanding tradition has been around for more than three decades, allowing area children to shop for that perfect gift for their loved ones.

University of Minnesota Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator Tracy Ignaszewski said the kids get excited for the opportunity to shop for their parents and loved ones on their own, and for some it feels like a special “grown up” moment.

“It was a great event. We had a total of 192 shoppers,” Ignaszewski said. ”The kids had so much fun shopping and I think they like that they’re able to do it on their own. The parents don’t know what the gifts are because they’re all wrapped up.”

Shop with Santa is an opportunity for children in sixth grade and under to do their very own Christmas shopping without their parents in a safe, easily accessible location with reasonable costs. Items are made by Steele County 4-H’ers, their leaders, parents, friends and grandparents. The gifts are all priced at $5 or below with most ranging between $1 and $2. Items include things such as ornaments, key chains, picture frames, crafts, squirrel feeders — and everything in between.

When shoppers arrived at the event, they were assigned a number and it’s in that order they would be doing the shopping. This is where Ignaszewski said the early morning line comes in to play, with families wanting to get in as soon as the shop opens at 8 a.m. Once their number is called, the parents stay outside the main shopping area as the kids are paired up with an older 4-H youth from Steele County that will provide assistance with the shopping. When the kids have crossed everyone off their list, their gifts are wrapped by 4-H volunteers and then they’re on their way home.

“The older kids are ready to help,” Ignaszewski said. “There’s a lot of stuff and tables and sometimes the younger kids can get a little overwhelmed and become unsure so the older kids are there to help them along and help them decide. Even the older boys are happy to help the little ones around, it’s really great to see.”

Seven-year-old Ethan said he was excited to shop because he knows his mom likes surprises, and this way he would be able to buy gifts for her without her knowing what she would be getting.

“Most of the time I’d go shopping with my mom so she always knew what I was getting for her,” he said. “I know she likes to take a lot of pictures, so I got a frame for her and I hope she likes it.”

Ignaszewski said along with the event being a service project for the 4-H kids, it’s also important to her to keep the gifts affordable.

“There was a little guy who got everything he needed and went through the line and he ended up having $10 leftover,” she said. “His shopping helper asked if he wanted to pick out more things and he said he would give the money back to his mom because she didn’t get paid again until next week. So being able to get everything for everyone on his list for $10 and still have money left over and he’s thinking of his mom, that was is just another part of how important this is to the community.”

The funds raised during the event help towards different opportunities within the 4-H club such as scholarships, attending camp, workshops and all of the other educational programming offered according to Ignaszewski.