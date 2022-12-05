ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road

If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
KANSAS STATE
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Most Powerful Sedans Under $15,000

Some sedans are slow and boring to drive while others are fast and fun. Here are five powerful sedans that won't break the bank. The post 5 of the Most Powerful Sedans Under $15,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Performance, Price, And Photos

They say the answer is always Miata. For the 2022 model year, that statement still holds its weight. For over 30 years, Mazda has been refining the Miata. Now the MX-5 has become Mazda's brand icon. A true representation of the enjoyment of driving. There has never been more value...
MotorTrend Magazine

Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026

Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
MotorBiscuit

What Does ‘CR-V’ Stand for in the Honda CR-V?

Do you care to wager a guess for what the “CR-V” name in the Honda CR-V compact crossover SUV stands for? To find out the answer, view here. The post What Does ‘CR-V’ Stand for in the Honda CR-V? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com

Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For EVs, LFA Successor May Get It

Lexus has confirmed it is seriously developing a software-based manual transmission for electric vehicles and that it is working on a production version of the Electrified Sport Concept. The company released the details at Toyota's Kenshiki media forum in Brussels, Belgium, where it said that its future EVs will "reinvent...
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

157K+
Followers
37K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy