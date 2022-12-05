Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road
If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
5 of the Most Powerful Sedans Under $15,000
Some sedans are slow and boring to drive while others are fast and fun. Here are five powerful sedans that won't break the bank. The post 5 of the Most Powerful Sedans Under $15,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Cadillac CT4 Over the New Acura Integra
Kelley Blue Book's three reasons to select the 2023 Cadillac CT4 over the Acura Integra include performance and more. The post 3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Cadillac CT4 Over the New Acura Integra appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Performance, Price, And Photos
They say the answer is always Miata. For the 2022 model year, that statement still holds its weight. For over 30 years, Mazda has been refining the Miata. Now the MX-5 has become Mazda's brand icon. A true representation of the enjoyment of driving. There has never been more value...
Can You Get Past the Infotainment Controls of the 2023 Acura TLX?
Does the 2023 Acura TLX have enough redeeming qualities to get you past the strange infotainment controls? The post Can You Get Past the Infotainment Controls of the 2023 Acura TLX? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
4 Classic Candidates for a 500-Horsepower ‘Hurricrate’ Engine Swap
Stellantis will sell its new I6 as a crate engine. Here are four classic vehicles that would be made even cooler with this powerplant. The post 4 Classic Candidates for a 500-Horsepower ‘Hurricrate’ Engine Swap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Does ‘CR-V’ Stand for in the Honda CR-V?
Do you care to wager a guess for what the “CR-V” name in the Honda CR-V compact crossover SUV stands for? To find out the answer, view here. The post What Does ‘CR-V’ Stand for in the Honda CR-V? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s 1 Subaru Model No One Seems to Want
Subaru is killing the SUV game aright now. Yet, the Subaru Ascent seems to be lagging behind. The post There’s 1 Subaru Model No One Seems to Want appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Entry Level 2023 Toyota Tacoma Is Surprisingly Cheap
The 2023 Toyota Tacoma has a surprisngly low MSRP. But what comes standard with the Toyota Tacoma and is it worth it? The post The Entry Level 2023 Toyota Tacoma Is Surprisingly Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Hyundai Sonata: Midsize Sedan Showdown!
Check out this 2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Hyundai Sonata head-to-head comparison and see what each midsize sedan has to offer. The post 2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Hyundai Sonata: Midsize Sedan Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Nissan Z Performance Has 3 Advantages Over the Ford Mustang Mach 1
The Nissan Z Performance has several advantages over the razor-sharp Ford Mustang Mach 1 including its starting price and fuel economy figures. The post The Nissan Z Performance Has 3 Advantages Over the Ford Mustang Mach 1 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Everything You Need to Know About the Lucid Air Pure — Lucid’s Affordable Take On Its Electric Luxury Sedan
The Lucid Air Pure is an electric luxury sedan with similarities Tesla Model S. We discuss range, specs, and more. The post Everything You Need to Know About the Lucid Air Pure — Lucid’s Affordable Take On Its Electric Luxury Sedan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L a Good Kia Telluride Alternative?
Find out if the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is a fitting alternative to the ultra-popular Kia Telluride. The post Is the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L a Good Kia Telluride Alternative? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For EVs, LFA Successor May Get It
Lexus has confirmed it is seriously developing a software-based manual transmission for electric vehicles and that it is working on a production version of the Electrified Sport Concept. The company released the details at Toyota's Kenshiki media forum in Brussels, Belgium, where it said that its future EVs will "reinvent...
The New Integra Is Killer, But the Type S Could Topple a Kia Stinger
The new Acura Integra Type S will add power and performance to the new Integra's lineup. It might even pose a threat to sports sedans like the Kia Stinger. The post The New Integra Is Killer, But the Type S Could Topple a Kia Stinger appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2023 GMC Canyon Worth the Massive Price Hike?
The 2023 GMC Canyon price just got a massive increase. See what's new for the GMC Canyon and if its worth buying. The post Is the 2023 GMC Canyon Worth the Massive Price Hike? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Prius: What We Know Thus Far
Toyota has redesigned the Prius for 2023. Here's what you need to know. The post 2023 Toyota Prius: What We Know Thus Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2018 Nissan Sentra: Used Car Specs, Reviews, and Most Common Problems
The 2018 Nissan Sentra is an economical compact sedan. It’s available in six trim levels and also offers a couple of engine choices. But is a used Nissan Sentra worth buying? The post 2018 Nissan Sentra: Used Car Specs, Reviews, and Most Common Problems appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
157K+
Followers
37K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0