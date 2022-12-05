For many months, the City Council, residents, landscapers, and, at times, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Kopy, whose police officers will continue to enforce the law, have had a back-and-forth public discussion about leaf blowers. Some proponents of a tougher law wanted to eliminate use of gas-powered machines entirely; others wanted to begin a phase-out by encouraging more use of electric-powered blowers. The Council proposed new licenses for landscapers, which, naturally, the landscapers opposed. There was disagreement over retaining the current exemption for larger properties in the R-1 zone — country clubs, churches, schools, and City properties — or getting rid of it.

RYE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO