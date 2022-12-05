Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Police hire four officers, promotes three to detective
Rockville Centre’s Police Department has promoted three officers to the rank of detective and added four new officers to the rank and file, expanding its police force to 58. Mayor Francis Murray said that when he was elected 11 years ago, there were 52 officers on the force. “Times have changed, and we recognize that,” Murray said. “We believe in policing in this village. This board believes in policing.”
‘It was only a matter of time’ – Suffolk County clerk says she raised concerns before massive hack
Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale brought her concerns to the Ways and Means Committee and asked them to install more computer security and more substantial firewall protection.
Residents, angered by proposed zoning code changes, again press Town Board for moratorium
Frustration over delays in the comprehensive plan update and inaction on a moratorium for Calverton boiled over in the Riverhead Town Hall meeting room yesterday. Residents making those demands have become impatient with delays and perceived inaction by the Town Board. During the long and contentious meeting, some residents took the podium to question the motivations and integrity of some board members. Tempers flared. Members of the audience from time to time heckled board members as they spoke and punctuated speakers’ comments with loud applause, shouts and an occasional whistle.
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for Michael Valva
Live courtroom video for the sentencing of Michael Valva.
Accused infant-killer refuses to respond to judge again; town sells "Justice for Camilla" bracelets
Christopher Francisquini was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges he missed a recent court hearing in Milford while on the run.
Dowling Named Top Healthcare Leader in U.S.
Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, has been named the country’s most influential healthcare leader by Modern Healthcare magazine. The publication announced its annual list of the “100 Most Influential People in Healthcare” in its Dec. 5 issue. Modern Healthcare’s ranking is determined Read More ...
Suffolk DA: 2 people arrested in targeted East End and Manhattan burglaries
The suspects, Raymond Bouderau and Jacqueline Jewett, allegedly conspired to gather criminal intelligence about a wealthy victim.
27east.com
Residents of Historically Black Sag Harbor Communities Say ‘No Thanks’ to Historic District, but ‘Yes’ to Tighter Zoning Rules
Residents who grew up summering in Azurest, Sag Harbor Hills and Nineveh, the three historically Black communities that hug the bay on the east side of Sag Harbor, say it... more. SAG HARBOR — Two reports of drivers leaving the scene of an accident were logged with Village Police last...
longisland.com
Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Port Jefferson Station Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Port Jefferson Station store in November. A man allegedly stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor, located at 4600...
Duo Apprehended In $1 Million Heist Targeting Sag Harbor Resident
Two people are accused of orchestrating a million-dollar heist that targeted a victim's residences on Long Island and in New York City. Raymond Bouderau, age 49, of Manhattan, and 57-year-old Jacqueline Jewett, of Westbrook, in Middlesex County, Connecticut, were arrested for the burglaries, which happened in September, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
27east.com
Couple Charged in Organized Burglaries in Sag Harbor, Manhattan
A couple who police said planned and executed the ransacking of a Sag Harbor home on September 25, making off with over $1 million in goods, have been indicted by... more. A State Supreme Court justice last week ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in Wainscott closed ... 2 Dec 2022 by Michael Wright.
'Smart lockers' bring added security to Long Island high school, officials say
Gone will be the decades-old combination lock design that required students to dial in three digits by hand.
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Sheila Heiman’s name. MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. The families of four victims filled the Mineola […]
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Bottles Of Whiskey Valued At $1,350 From Port Jefferson Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for stealing about $1,350 worth of whiskey from a Long Island store.A man stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor in Port Jefferson at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers r…
ryerecord.com
At Long Last, Rye Has a New Leaf Blower Law
For many months, the City Council, residents, landscapers, and, at times, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Kopy, whose police officers will continue to enforce the law, have had a back-and-forth public discussion about leaf blowers. Some proponents of a tougher law wanted to eliminate use of gas-powered machines entirely; others wanted to begin a phase-out by encouraging more use of electric-powered blowers. The Council proposed new licenses for landscapers, which, naturally, the landscapers opposed. There was disagreement over retaining the current exemption for larger properties in the R-1 zone — country clubs, churches, schools, and City properties — or getting rid of it.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Two men arrested for committing multiple larcenies in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Dec. 1 for multiple grand larcenies after they allegedly stole merchandise from stores located in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Precincts. Henry E. Sanders and Quintan Larkins allegedly stole multiple items of men’s clothing from Walmart, located at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway in...
27east.com
Police: Passenger Dies After Nugent Drive Crash
Update December 7, 4 p.m.: Passenger Dies, Driver Injured in Crash A 90-year-old Southold man died Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was a passenger in drove off Nugent Drive... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed...
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
Drivers with environmentally-friendly vehicles frustrated with ending of Clean Pass program
The HOV lane on the LIE stretches both ways from western Nassau County around 40 miles east to Medford in Suffolk County.
