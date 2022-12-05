Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine steps up diplomacy amid fighting, power outages
KYIV, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States is prioritising efforts to boost Ukraine's air defences, President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart on Sunday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stepped up efforts to secure international assistance over the Russian invasion that is dragging into a 10th month.
Drought Crisis: Congressional letter outlines priorities needed
“The American West is in crisis," a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reads. Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and several other members of Congress have signed the letter urging the USDA to give parity to the priorities of growers and communities in Oregon and the West through existing authorities, new funding, and collaboration across government. Across the major basins of the American West –...
Asian markets extend Wall St losses; China COVID cases rise
Shares have fallen in Asia after last week's decline on Wall Street
Click10.com
Democratic Sen. Sinema has registered as an independent
FILE - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing to examine social media's impact on homeland security, Sept. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In 2024 Sinema will be up for reelection. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Oil edges up on U.S. pipeline restart uncertainty, Russian supplies
SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose as much as more than 1% on Monday as a key pipeline supplying the United States remained shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation for a Western price cap on its exports.
Comments / 0