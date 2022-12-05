ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

UNC’s search for answers continues vs. Georgia Tech

North Carolina aims to end a four-game losing streak Saturday when it hosts Georgia Tech in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash at Chapel Hill, N.C. The latest loss for the Tar Heels (5-4, 0-1 ACC) came Sunday in their ACC opener, falling at Virginia Tech 80-72. UNC was plagued by...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

