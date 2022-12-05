Read full article on original website
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!Ash JurbergHouston, TX
KHOU
2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials. Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall. Authorities said both teens were taken to...
Friendswood man said he was going for walk, but never returned home, say police
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say vanished after saying he was going for a walk. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen on Clearview Avenue in Friendswood at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, after telling family members that he was going for a walk, police said. He didn't come back home.
HPD: Homeowner shot, killed by masked suspects after fight in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A manhunt is underway for two suspects after a homeowner was shot and killed in southeast Houston, according to police. It happened at a home on Safeguard St., near Bellfort Ave. and Cullen Blvd. just after midnight Saturday. Police said the homeowner heard a noise in the...
Family of Delano Burkes desperately seeking answers about the night he disappeared in the Heights
HOUSTON — Family members of a young man who disappeared during a night out with friends in the Heights are desperate to know what happened that night. The body of Delano Burkes was found in the Houston Ship Channel nearly two weeks after he vanished. A Houston Police Department dive team recovered the body after it was found by someone in a tug boat.
Cy-Fair firefighter shocked while fighting fire at mobile home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to the hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday. Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision. The firefighter was taken...
'Anything she touches, she puts her heart into it' | Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
HOUSTON — Friends and family said she was an 'angel," "selfless" and "humble and kind." But it seems there aren’t enough words to describe what 52-year-old Mini Vettical meant to everyone around her. “She was that kind of a unique individual, and she never expected anything from anybody...
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
HPD: Man shot, killed after argument in apartment complex parking lot
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed while hanging out in an apartment complex parking lot in southwest Houston, according to police. It happened just before 3 a.m. on Braeburn Glen Boulevard which is near Bissonnet Street and South Gessner Road intersection. Police said a group of men...
Houston woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches arrested, police say
TEXAS, USA — A Houston woman was recently arrested in connection to several reported mail thefts at churches in North Texas, according to police. The Flower Mound Poice Department said Graciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, is accused of stealing numerous checks from area churches. Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10,...
2 killed in violent head-on crash in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The rain may be partly to blame for a deadly crash in Montogomery County, according to officials. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 105 near Walker Road. Fire officials said they had to close down SH 105 for several hours after...
HCSO: Mother dies after being hit by Porsche while walking with family in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was hit and killed while walking with her family in north Harris County, according to deputies. It happened Friday night before midnight on Rankin Road just east of the North Freeway. Deputies said the family of four was walking westbound on the shoulder...
Innocent man killed by stray bullet in north Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An innocent man was shot and killed while sleeping in his bed in north Harris County, according to deputies. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Aldine Mail Route Road near John F. Kennedy Boulevard. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, gunfire erupted at...
Crime Stoppers holds 28th annual Holiday Memorial Remembrance Tree Ceremony for families of victims
HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers held its 28th annual holiday memorial remembrance tree ceremony on Saturday. The event allows families of murdered loved ones to come together during a time of year when loss can be overwhelming. One by one, parents of murdered children and surviving family members placed personalized...
Body found in burned-out car in Montgomery County, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned-out car in south Montgomery County. Deputies said they received calls about a car on fire around 5 a.m. Saturday morning on Sleepy Hollow Road, which is east of I-45 near Tamina. Details are...
KHOU 11 meteorologists keeping you weather smart
HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 weather team is always keeping you weather smart. Our team of certified meteorologists is dedicated to tracking the weather in Houston and the surrounding Gulf Coast area.
KHOU
Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
Dr. Mini Vettical was a Baylor faculty member and worked primarily at Harris Health clinics. She was known as a shining light in the community.
Bond for man charged with killing 2-year-old daughter Nadia Lee and wife raised to $1.85M
HOUSTON — The man charged with killing his wife and 2-year-old daughter was back in court for a bond hearing Friday. Jyron Lee, 26, is charged with two counts of capital murder for the deaths of wife Nancy Reed and their daughter Nadia Lee. Editor's note: The story above...
KHOU
Several people injured when charter bus clips in east Harris Co.
At least one person was critically injured. Investigators say it appears no other vehicle was involved.
Arrest made 5 years after young mother's body found in trunk of burning car in Ft. Bend County
HOUSTON — Investigators in Fort Bend County say they have a major break in the investigation into the the killing of a Houston woman found shot to death in the trunk of a burning car more than five years ago. It was back on January 11, 2017, that deputies...
KHOU
A look back at Deborah's 20 years at KHOU 11
HOUSTON — In December 2002, Deborah Duncan joined KHOU-TV Channel 11 as an anchor on 11 News This Morning. After six years at the news desk, she returned to the talk show format as host of Great Day Houston. Today, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of KHOU 11's Deborah...
