Padres GM Reveals Hidden Reason For Signing Xander Bogaerts
Adding a player as high of a caliber as Xander Bogaerts was an obvious reason for the San Diego Padres to sign the talented shortstop. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star himself, now joins a band of All-Stars already in San Diego with the Padres boasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis, Josh Hader, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on their roster.
What Ex-Red Sox Xander Bogaerts Said In Padres Introduction
Xander Bogaerts was officially introduced as the newest member of the San Diego Padres and spoke out since landing the reported 11-year, $280 million contract with the organization on Friday. Since being signed out of Aruba back in 2009, Bogaerts spent his first 10 major league seasons with the Boston...
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit
Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Xander Bogaerts With Simple Post
Alex Cora joined the slew of Red Sox players who bid farewell to Xander Bogaerts. The five-time Silver Slugger departed Boston this week and signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts debuted with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the organization to two World Series championships. The 30-year-old was the unofficial captain of the team, was beloved among the fan base and his teammates and was one of the most coveted shortstops on the free agent market.
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Sign Three-Time Gold Glove Outfielder
The Boston Red Sox got used to seeing Kevin Kiermaier in a Tampa Bay Rays uniform over the last decade. While the defensive-minded outfielder is moving on from the Rays, the Red Sox will still see him in the American League East. Kiermaier reportedly agreed to a deal, pending a...
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Rival Interested In Nathan Eovaldi
With Xander Bogaerts now committed to the San Diego Padres, the top free agent coming out of Boston is Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi, on the open market for the first time since 2017, figures to be a point of emphasis for pitching-needy teams at this stage in the Major League Baseball offseason. The top starters, aside from Carlos Rodón, have signed new contracts and Eovaldi is in the next tier of pitchers who can be real difference-makers at a moderate price.
MLB Rumors: Mets, Kodai Senga Reach Five-Year Agreement
The New York Mets have continued to absolutely unload their pockets this offseason. The Mets reportedly added yet another interest-garnering pitching target and signed Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract which is still pending a physical, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Senga’s contract also includes no-trade protection and an opt-out clause after the 2025 season.
Chaim Bloom Reflects On Xander Bogaerts Leaving Red Sox For Padres
Red Sox and Padres fans were in a frenzy when the Xander Bogaerts deal was reported during the Major League Baseball winter meetings right at the stroke of midnight on the east coast. San Diego officially introduced its new shortstop Friday, and Boston thanked the 30-year-old for everything he did...
Could Red Sox Pursue Carlos Correa? MLB Insider Weighs In
The Red Sox suddenly have a glaring need at shortstop, something the organization hasn’t been faced with in nearly a decade. Could Boston fill the void with the best player at the position on the open market?. One could argue Carlos Correa is the top free agent at this...
Xander Bogaerts Dons Padres Jersey, Hat For First Time At Press Conference
Xander Bogaerts was sporting just the second jersey he will wear in his Major League Baseball career on Friday. With the Padres making the signing official of the former Boston Red Sox shortstop, Xander Bogaerts was in San Diego for his introductory press conference. That led to the opportunity for...
