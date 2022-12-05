In 1954’s “White Christmas,” the story culminates in a classically elaborate Christmas film ending: snow begins to fall outside of the rural Vermont inn, the singing and dance spectacular goes on after hanging in the balance, and the guy gets the girl after much pining throughout the movie. This narrative has loosely translated into dozens of Christmas movies over the years, but only a few become classics, and we continue to watch them year after year despite knowing exactly how they all turn out. It’s likely because curling up on the couch with a good movie hits a little differently this time of year when it’s dark and cold outside and a warm beverage is usually in order.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO