Channel 3000
Richard “Dick” Vilstrup
MADISON – Richard “Dick” Vilstrup, of Madison, left this world on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on July 10, 1928, to George and Mabel Vilstrup and grew up on the family dairy and livestock farm in Luck, Wis. He graduated from Luck High School in 1946 and married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Donna Larson, in 1950. They were married for 64 years, enjoying a wonderful life together along with their family of three children.
Channel 3000
Matthew S. Young
MADISON / MIDDLETON- it is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Matthew S. Young of Middleton inform you of his passing on Friday, December 2, 2022, from cancer. Matthew was surrounded by his family and felt their love through his three-year cancer journey. He was born on July 1, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, the loving son of Steven and Mary (Haney) Young. Matt graduated from Madison Memorial High School with the class of 1998. He continued his education at Northland College and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Geology in 2002. One of Matt’s important youth experiences was Camp Manitowish in Northern Wisconsin. The experiences there helped him grow to love the outdoors and water adventure. He became a Camp Counselor in his high school years.
Channel 3000
Vicki Renee Cleary
Vicki Renee Cleary, age 68 of Mount Horeb passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at UW Hospital, Madison, WI. Vicki was born on August 26, 1954 in Rantoul, Illinois, daughter of Rollie and Norma (Robb) Trumble. She grew up in the Blanchardville area and attended grade school at the Durkin Country School across from the family farm and graduated from Pecatonica Area Schools first and finest class of 1972 in Blanchardville, WI. Vicki worked for CUNA Credit Union, in both Monroe and Madison, WI for over 20 years. She had a passion for the credit union philosophy, and she held several leadership positions throughout her career, including Interim President/CEO and Executive & Lending Vice President for CUNA Credit Union before retiring. In her family life she was a devoted mother, was the best pie maker and a good baker.
Channel 3000
No. 11 Wisconsin beats Drexel 37-3 in home opener
MADISON, Wis. — Wrestling is back at the Field House. The 11th-ranked Badgers took down Drexel 37-3 Sunday afternoon in the Wisconsin Wrestling Showcase. Of the 10 wrestlers who competed, nine of them won their match. Wisconsin improves to 6-1 on the season, extending its win streak to four.
Channel 3000
Diane Rose Coons
STOUGHTON – Diane Rose Coons, age 90, passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 12, 1932, in Pontiac, Ill., the daughter of Jessie May Underhill. Diane graduated from Pontiac High School in 1950. Diane had several career paths in her lifetime,...
Channel 3000
Pitt ends road to repeat for Badgers
MADISON, Wis. — The road to repeat officially ended for the second-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team Saturday night as they fell in five sets to No. 6 Pittsburgh in the regional finals. The Badgers rallied from a seven-point deficit in the opening set to take an early lead over the...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Tuba Christmas 2022 happening Saturday in the Capitol Rotunda
MADISON, Wis. — For 48 years, tuba players from across the state have gathered in the Capitol Rotunda to play Christmas music, and the annual celebration is back this weekend. The performance will be from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Rotunda. All players...
Channel 3000
9 volunteering and donation events this December
The holiday season can be a time of joy, but it can also be a time of greater need for many members of the community. From volunteering to donation drives, there are plenty of ways to get involved in the Madison area this month. Here are 9 charitable opportunities to get you into the spirit of giving this December.
Channel 3000
6 IRL holiday screenings for film buffs and festive fans alike
In 1954’s “White Christmas,” the story culminates in a classically elaborate Christmas film ending: snow begins to fall outside of the rural Vermont inn, the singing and dance spectacular goes on after hanging in the balance, and the guy gets the girl after much pining throughout the movie. This narrative has loosely translated into dozens of Christmas movies over the years, but only a few become classics, and we continue to watch them year after year despite knowing exactly how they all turn out. It’s likely because curling up on the couch with a good movie hits a little differently this time of year when it’s dark and cold outside and a warm beverage is usually in order.
Channel 3000
William Richard Noll
MADISON – William Richard Noll was born on May 26, 1952, in Madison. He passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the ripe age of 70. Back in the day, Bill loved playing softball and volleyball, cookouts and mini weenies. He may not have grown to be a people person, but when we made him go out, he did appreciate his family time.
Channel 3000
H. James Bigalow
WAUNAKEE – H. James Bigalow, age 85, of Waunakee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his partner of over 40 years; sisters, Harriet Gregory, Jeanne Tripp and Nancy Kupfer; and many nieces and nephews. They moved from New Milford, Conn., to...
Channel 3000
Rohderick Culp
LODI – Rohderick “Bum” Culp, age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Bum was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Madison, Wis., the son of Gordon and Jennie (Blankenheim) Culp. He married the love of his life, Alice Cepress, on Sept. 11, 1965, and began a lifelong journey of love, known as “Bum & Cookie.”
Channel 3000
Elizabeth J. Lemon
MONONA – Elizabeth J. Lemon, age 94, of Monona, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. She was born on April 24, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Andrew and Alice (Lochner) Patton. Betty graduated from Madison East High School in 1946. She worked as a clerk for Wisconsin...
Channel 3000
Beverly Ann Kalish
COTTAGE GROVE – Beverly Ann Kalish, age 75, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 20, 1947, in Madison, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Redepenning) Rodefeld. Beverly was a beloved family member and friend to many. She...
Channel 3000
Michael B. Greene
LODI- Michael B. Greene, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on December 23, 1964, in Akron, Ohio. He lived most of his life in Naperville, IL just recently moving to his long time second home on Lake Wisconsin.
Channel 3000
Citywide plowing effort may take 12 hours or more; residents urged to be patient
MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison officials said crews will start plowing all city streets starting at 3 p.m. following Friday morning’s snowfall; efforts are likely to extend through the night and into the early morning. Snow emergency parking rules will be in place Saturday and Sunday evenings...
Channel 3000
Coach of the Week: Albany’s Derik Doescher
ALBANY, Wis. — As soon as Derik Doescher took over the Albany girls basketball program, he changed the culture. He’ll credit everything to his team, but they say he’s the reason for all their success. And the Lady Comets aren’t just talking about the back-to-back trips to the Sectional Finals.
Channel 3000
Doris D Kanable
Doris D. Kanable, 84, of Richland Center died Friday, December 9, 2022, at Pine Valley Community Village, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 13, 1938, in Richland Center the daughter of Emil and Anna (Shane) Bethke. On April 30, 1960, Doris was united in marriage to Jay Kanable at the Ash Creek United Methodist Church. Doris and Jay owned and operated Walt’s Saw Center in Richland Center. She was an active member of the Peace United Methodist Church, where she volunteered at church activities, such as the Family Thrift Shop, Meals on Wheels, along with many other. Doris was involved with Friends of Animals and Ocooch Mountain Humane Society. She made a positive impact on everyone she had the pleasure of encountering. Doris and Jay enjoyed traveling, camping, and their many adventures, especially when their grandchildren were with them. Her family was everything to her.
Channel 3000
Gerald Matthew “Jerry” Smith
MIDDLETON – Gerald Matthew “Jerry” Smith, age 92, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Heritage Middleton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Private burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Channel 3000
James M. “Jim” Hamburg
James M. “Jim” Hamburg, age 72, of Prairie du Sac, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, following an extended illness. He was born on April 14, 1950, in Reedsburg, WI, the son of Paul and Betty (Ewing) Hamburg. Following graduation from high school, Jim served in the United States Army and worked as a project superintendent for Kraemer Brother’s for about 30 years. He liked working on classic cars and deer hunting with his son, James and spending time with his brother, Don.
