Save on rent in Whatcom County. These areas have the lowest rental prices in the county
Some rentals are cheaper in certain parts of Bellingham. These interactive graphics and maps show prices by area.
Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer
Company president was arrested and fined $347,202 for labeling coho (silver) salmon as chinook (king) salmon in 2011.
Whatcom County sets tax rate for voter-approved children’s levy
Decision comes after lengthy public hearing about how funds will be collected and saved.
A multi-family apartment complex will be built on this Bellingham historic site
“In this instance in particular, a balance must be struck between preservation and the demands of infill, affordability and growth,” said Bellingham city planner Emy Scherrer.
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
kism.com
Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
thenorthernlight.com
Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff
Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
kpug1170.com
Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden fish processing company is facing a fine for repeatedly polluting the city’s wastewater. The Washington State Department of Ecology says Premier Packing was caught discharging fish remnants into the sanitary sewer system on March 24th. The company is required to screen fish tissue,...
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
lyndentribune.com
Incarceration in Whatcom County top of sheriff’s list of priorities
In the print version of this story, we reported what WCSO Program Specialist, Communications & Outreach Deb Slater called "a few inaccuracies that should be corrected."
Workers at Whatcom’s third-largest employer vote on forming a union. This is what they want
“Overwhelming” results affect about 700 workers, the union said.
Whatcom County and WA housing markets see new price decreases, what you need to know
Washington state is the third-most expensive state to buy a home in, although the state and Whatcom County have seen recent price decreases.
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
whatcom-news.com
Lynden fish processor fined for dumping fish skin and bones into city sewer system
LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) announced today, December 5th, they have issued $36,400 in penalties of $1,000 or more during the third quart of 2022 (July through September). Included in the list of 8 individuals and businesses to have received a fine was Premier Packing, a fish processor located in Lynden.
‘By far the best restaurant.’ Poll finds the best happy hour menu in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best happy hour menu is also known for its cocktails and historic location.
nwcitizen.com
Did Proposition 5 “Cure” Its Way to a Win?
John Marshall is a former small business owner and was a Con Committee member for the Prop 5 tax levy. Whatcom County’s November 8th election was certified on November 29th, despite opposition. The Proposition 5 “Yes for Whatcom Kids!” campaign submitted a last-minute surge of votes that came in following a ballot ‘curing’ process. This is a tax levy that will collect at least $82 million from county residents over the next 10 years.
You think it’s expensive to live in Whatcom? Here’s what it takes just to get by
Living Wage Calculator shows what residents need to earn to support themselves.
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
KOMO News
Mountain snow, lowland rain in store for western Washington Thursday
WASHINGTON — A weather system will bring mountain snow, gusty winds and widespread lowland rain to western Washington on Thursday. Another chance for lowland snow showers is still in the mix for parts of western Washington Friday and into the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Injury crash snarls evening commuter traffic at I-5 and Main Street in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound I-5 off-ramp at the Main Street interchange in Ferndale about 4:45pm today, Monday, December 5th, due to a report of an injury crash. Northbound traffic was backed up over 2 miles past the Slater Road interchange as a result...
