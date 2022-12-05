ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
kism.com

Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff

Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company

LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden fish processing company is facing a fine for repeatedly polluting the city’s wastewater. The Washington State Department of Ecology says Premier Packing was caught discharging fish remnants into the sanitary sewer system on March 24th. The company is required to screen fish tissue,...
LYNDEN, WA
whatcom-news.com

Lynden fish processor fined for dumping fish skin and bones into city sewer system

LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) announced today, December 5th, they have issued $36,400 in penalties of $1,000 or more during the third quart of 2022 (July through September). Included in the list of 8 individuals and businesses to have received a fine was Premier Packing, a fish processor located in Lynden.
LYNDEN, WA
nwcitizen.com

Did Proposition 5 “Cure” Its Way to a Win?

John Marshall is a former small business owner and was a Con Committee member for the Prop 5 tax levy. Whatcom County’s November 8th election was certified on November 29th, despite opposition. The Proposition 5 “Yes for Whatcom Kids!” campaign submitted a last-minute surge of votes that came in following a ballot ‘curing’ process. This is a tax levy that will collect at least $82 million from county residents over the next 10 years.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE

