ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Nordstrom’s Beauty Director Shares The Top Beauty Gifts for Teens in 2022

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 6 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to holiday shopping , it’s fair to say that teens are not always the easiest to find gifts for. Some constantly change their tastes, while others are just simply picky. But if you ask us, that’s completely okay! After all, we’ve all been there. Thankfully, you no longer have to think twice about the perfect gift . If beauty is their latest obsession, we’ve got the inside scoop on what your teen will really like this year. Nordstrom ’s National Beauty Director Autumne West shared a few tips with SheKnows on the best beauty gifts for teens in 2022. And we guarantee you will get plenty of thanks and love you’s even after the holidays are over.

West told SheKnows that it’s important to keep in mind what your teen’s interests and hobbies are first when shopping for the perfect gift. “Who their favorite TikTok star is or what shows they engage with can give you some fun insight into their preferences,” she said. And of course, it doesn’t hurt to ask, “What are your favorite brands right now?”

According to West, tried and true brands like Bobbi Brown and MAC are staples that will always remain popular among makeup beginners. But right now, cute giftable sets are one of the most popular items to add to your cart. So, you can’t go wrong with “minis or multiple items from their favorite brands that they can throw into their school bag,” West says. Some examples of this would be a festive lip set from Kylie Cosmetics or an all-inclusive full-on gel nail kit from Le Mini Macaron.

Best part is, these sets will save you a ton of money on all the luxe glam. Luckily, Nordstrom has all of these beauty gifts and more for you to finish your holiday shopping in one go. So, take a look below at these recommended picks that your teen will absolutely adore this year.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection Matte Lip Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqRH3_0jYNjDOZ00
Image: Kylie Cosmetics.

festive lip shade

Kylie Cosmetics is one of the most popular celebrity beauty brands for teens. After all, Kylie Jenner was still a teen only a few years ago. So, this limited-edition holiday lip set is guaranteed to win you a couple of points. It comes with full-size matte liquid lipstick and creamy lip pencil in gorgeous festive shades.

Holiday Collection Matte Lip Set

Price: $24.65

Buy Now

Bobbi Brown Out All Night Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oL2kR_0jYNjDOZ00
Image: Bobbi Brown.

Bobbi Brown has been a staple brand in teenage beauty ever since the 90s. And this long-wear cream shadow set will keep the tradition strong for just $25. The Out All Night set features three mini eyeshadow sticks in neutral shades that are so versatile, long-lasting, and waterproof.

Out All Night Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Set

Price: $25.50

Buy Now

Slip Moonflower Ornament Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOAAC_0jYNjDOZ00
Image: Slip.

Forget about the boring, traditional hair ties. Switch it up with Slip’s silk scrunchie set that’s so stylish. Plus, they’re super gentle on hair and won’t cause breakage.

Moonflower Ornament Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set $25 Buy now

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UtMP_0jYNjDOZ00
Image: Kosas

Every teen will always need lip gloss to keep their lips popping. But Kosas’ Wet Lip Oil Gloss also keeps their lips hydrated and plump, making it a perfect beauty gift for teens. Snag this non-sticky formula in either a clear, glossy red, or pretty plum shade.

Wet Lip Oil Gloss

Price: $22

Buy Now

Le Mini Macaron Le Mani Salon Gel Polish Nail Art Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6EK7_0jYNjDOZ00
Image: Le Mini Macaron

Give them salon-quality nails at home with this gel manicure set. Le Mini Macaron’s Le Mani Salon is a foolproof gift for the teen who’s all about beauty. It includes the LED lamp, cherry red nail polish, top coat, nail tools, and sticker sheet for nail art.

Le Mani Salon Gel Polish Nail Art Set

Price: $45

Buy Now

Benefit Cosmetics Letters to Lashes Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUyE2_0jYNjDOZ00
Image: Benefit Cosmetics.

I’ve tried two of these Benefit mascaras , and I can say that my lashes have never looked more long and full. The Letters to Lashes Set makes the ideal stocking stuffer gift that keeps their eyelashes looking fabulous.

Letters to Lashes Set $35.70 Buy now

MAC Cosmetics A Taste of Matte 5-Piece Lipstick Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOf2q_0jYNjDOZ00
Image: MAC Cosmetics.

Not sure what lip color is their favorite? Gift them all of these flattering full-size MAC lipsticks . We guarantee a few will get their sign of approval. Best of all, it’s already packaged in an adorable bubble-popped box that they can reuse for any occasion.

A Taste of Matte 5-Piece Lipstick Kit $51 Buy now

BeautyBlender Blend So Fly Makeup Sponge Trio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnUSh_0jYNjDOZ00
Image: BeautyBlender.

BeautyBlender’s award-winning sponge offers the helping hand that your teen needs when it comes to glam. This beauty applicator helps deliver a more flawless finish even if they’re a beginner at makeup.

Blend So Fly Makeup Sponge Trio

Price: $35

Buy Now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oItH0_0jYNjDOZ00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Clean Beauty Gift Set Includes Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Skin-Tightening Serum —& It’s on Sale for Only $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been holiday shopping for the beauty lovers in your life, chances are you’ve come across the numerous amount of holiday gift sets dedicated to all things beauty. Seriously, there are so many out there for pretty much everyone on your list, the challenge is figuring out which one’s actually worth gifting. Whether you’re looking for a good stocking stuffer to give friends, family, or co-workers, or you want to treat yourself to new beauty products to try, we...
SheKnows

The French Drugstore Skincare Brand That Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Swear By Is Having a Rare Sale on Amazon for Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s rare that a drugstore brand comes highly recommended by celebs, especially big names like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. But these Hollywood titans, along with countless others, can’t get enough of Avène, a French drugstore skincare brand known for its highly effective products that are safe for those with sensitive skin. While their products are already fairly affordable on a regular day, the brand is holding a rare sitewide sale just in time for the...
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian & Shay Mitchell Swear By This Kopari Cream That's a Deep Conditioner for Dry Skin & We’ve Got an Exclusive Discount Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s that time of the year again when our skin needs moisturizing love. Winter can be extremely brutal, especially if you already have naturally dry skin. That’s why it’s essential to stock up on hydrating products that keep your skin nourished. But if you need a cream that’s a little bit more intense, then you’re in luck. Kopari’s 100% Organic Coconut Melt gives you next-level moisture for your entire body. Think of it as a deep conditioner to rub from...
SheKnows

Shoppers Adore These $15 Shay Mitchell-Approved Rosé Under Eye Patch Set for Reducing Dark Circles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We love celebrity-approved brands; it just gives us that extra push to treat ourselves. If it’s good enough for the stars, it’s gotta be good enough for our self-care routines! And if one of the Queens of self-care, Shay Mitchell, adores a bran, then you know it’s good! Back in Nov. 2021, the Pretty Little Liars alum sat down with Vogue to take fans through her 58-step routine (yes, you read that right!). And towards the beginning of her routine, she...
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Brand’s Rejuvenating $5 Collagen Cream the ‘Fountain of Youth’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few words that truly get us excited when it comes to skincare. The first is moisturizing, and the second is collagen. Collide those, and we’ll basically explode, and that’s what happened when we discovered this hidden gem on Amazon. Amazon shoppers have been turning everyone onto this cream from drugstore brand St.Ives, and let’s just say this cream is no laughing matter. Per Yahoo Style, Gwyneth Paltrow is a huge fan of the brand, and she’s not the...
SheKnows

12 Trader Joe’s Stocking Stuffers You Won’t Want to Miss Out On

We love going to Trader Joe’s year-round, something demonstrated every time we fight our way through the store’s always-hectic parking lot. We wouldn’t deal with that parking trauma for just any grocery store. But our passion for TJ’s is even stronger during the holidays. From the first bite of Pumpkin Kringle to the last of the Candy Cane Joe-Joes, it’s our go-to spot for tasty treats and essential ingredients for all of our holiday foods. It’s also a fantastic place to pick up stocking stuffers, from little snacks and gift-sized ingredients, to beauty and home products and more. Take a look at some of the best stocking stuffers at Trader Joe’s below, and you’ll see socks packed to the gills hanging over the fireplace this Christmas.
SheKnows

Paris Jackson Turned Every Head in a Daringly Plunging Cream-White Top & Mini Skirt

Paris Jackson is becoming an A-list invite when it comes to major fashion shows — she always brings her iconic style to the red carpet. Her latest look came on Thursday at the Celine show in Los Angeles and the 24-year-old star did not disappoint.  Jackson chose a soft, feminine cream-colored blouse that she kept open at the neckline. It allowed for a plunging V-neck design and showed off some of her chest tattoos. She added a brown leather belt at her waistline and paired it with a chocolate-brown leather mini skirt that showed off her long, toned legs. The accessories...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Katie Holmes Brought Back This Y2K Trend On the Red Carpet & It’s Left the Internet Seriously Divided

Katie Holmes just started a huge debate in the fashion world, all with one experimental red carpet look that instantly gave everyone nostalgia. On Dec 9, actors and performers from all over came in their best, eye-catching holiday ensembles for this year’s iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball red carpet. Nearly every other minute, we saw something show-stopping, like Brooke Shields and her daughters coordinating outfits to Demi Lovato’s insanely edgy look — and of course, Holmes’ inspired early 2000s look. To say the internet is divided on this daring look is an understatement, and if you’re wondering what the heck the internet is...
SheKnows

The Way Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Elaborately Tries to Feed Her Daughter Monaco Is Too Sweet to Miss

Whenever Jeannie Mai-Jenkins gives us a mommy-daughter update, we can’t help but get giddy. From the adorable laughing videos to pics with grandpa, we adore every single moment we get a glimpse of this little family. On Dec 9, Mai-Jenkins shared an adorable video of her trying to feed her daughter Monaco with the caption, “Just one more bite puhleeeese before Mommy’s premiere tonight, Monaco!!!🤐😫.” The former The Real host added, “Feeding time on America’s @testkitchen : The Next Generation TONIGHT will be way easier😒Swear✈️✈️ @amazonfreevee PREMIERE NITE 🎉.” In the adorable video that you’ll inevitably get cuteness overload from, we see...
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Brings ‘Baby Girl’ River Rose to the People's Choice Awards & Their Outfits Are So Festive

Kelly Clarkson was sparkling at 2022 People’s Choice Awards yesterday, where she took home the Daytime Talk Show award for The Kelly Clarkson Show. And one of her biggest fans was by her side — her 8-year-old daughter River Rose! The mother-daughter duo looked festive for the holiday season, with the American Idol alum in a sheer red ruffle dress. Her daughter, who she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock, was wearing a gold dress with sparkly sequins, white stockings, and a white ribbon in her hair. She also had a chic pink crossbody bag on her shoulder as she gave her...
SANTA MONICA, CA
SheKnows

Fans Think Olivia Wilde Threw Not-So-Subtle Shade Towards Ex Harry Styles With Her Latest Fashion Choices

For a while, all eyes were on Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s ever-so-controversial on-set romance, with everyone wanting to know every detail about their relationship — and their shocking breakup. Back in Nov, the two decided to take a break, and reports have been coming out that Wilde isn’t as thrilled about the break as people originally thought. And her newest fashion choice may prove that things weren’t so amicable. On Dec 8, the Don’t Worry Darling director was seen walking around in photos obtained by DailyMail, rocking a laid-back street style of black leggings, adidas sneakers, matching sunnies, and the...
SheKnows

9 Under-$100 Items That’ll Make Your Holiday Guests (& You) Feel Like They’re Staying at a Luxe Hotel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that the holidays are officially here, it’s time to begin thinking about hosting friends and family. If you plan to have house guests over the next few weeks, you might be inspired to make your home feel like a luxurious getaway. There’s no better time to take on home decor DIY projects than now so you can make your loved ones feel extra comfortable — and then reap the benefits for yourself well into the winter. It’s the best...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Keeps Her Personal Tradition By Rocking a Sparkling Look for This Royal Event Amid the Ongoing Feud

Kate Middleton is in the holiday spirit, and this new promo proves she’s all about the heartwarming season. Not only is she beaming with joy over the events coming forth, but her impeccable style strikes again with a red look no one can stop staring at! On Dec 11, Kate is set to appear in the official promo for the second annual Christmas carol special Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which is sponsored by The Royal Foundation. But in this promo, she’s in a glamorous red dress, continuing her personal tradition of wearing red for this royal event. Per People, she said...
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli Swears By This $7 ‘Life-Changing’ Hair Tool for Touching Up Her Roots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now we’ve upgraded our kitchen substantially thanks to Valerie Bertinelli’s kitchen tool suggestions, but now the Hot in Cleveland star is ready to help us upgrade our haircare routines. In a rare and recent interview with Woman’s World, Bertinelli shared some secrets on how she keeps her iconic mane so colorful and without grays between salon visits. She said, “When I’m too busy to visit the salon and need to tackle those pesky grays, a quick Clairol Root Touch-Up can really...
SheKnows

Ashlee Simpson Is an IRL Heart-Eye Emoji As She Shares a Rare Photo of Sons Bronx & Ziggy Blu Hugging

Ashlee Simpson just made our day, all with one single photo of her two sons showing how close they are with one another, despite their 12-year age difference! On Dec 9, Simpson shared a rare photo of her boys on her Instagram story that’s sure to melt your heart. She posted the photos with the caption, “My boys ❤️ Got me feeling super blessed.” In the super-sweet photo, we see Simpson’s eldest son Bronx holding and hugging his little half-brother, who’s completely lying against him as his brother has him against his chest. The two are hugging so tightly, and we...
SheKnows

Charlize Theron's ‘Wild’ 7-Year-Old Daughter August Keeps Things Painstakingly Real With Her Mama

Kids can be brutally honest, and as a parent, you have to learn to roll with it. You want your kids to tell the truth, of course, but do they have to be so hurtful when they do it? Charlize Theron recently opened up about her “wild” youngest daughter August, and we are cracking up at how brutally honest the little one is … for better or worse. The School for Good and Evil star shared a story about a recent Target run with her 7-year-old daughter, who tried to make a bold fashion choice before heading out the door. “The other...
SheKnows

22 Cool Superhero Gifts That Marvel & DC Fans At Any Age Will Appreciate

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We all know someone in our lives who is totally obsessed with superheroes. Whether you have a loved one over 40 who knows everything to know about DC Comics or a kindergartner who can’t get enough of Guardians of the Galaxy, there are a variety of holiday gifts guaranteed to fit their tastes. If you’re shopping for a superhero fan in your life, we searched far and wind to narrow down the best superhero gifts that will make it their...
SheKnows

This Wrinkle-Reducing Retinol Might Just Be ‘The Best Eye Balm Ever’ & It’s 25% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Does anyone else wake up after even a good night’s rest and somehow look like they got absolutely no sleep? Sadly, some of us just weren’t blessed with naturally bright, glow-y under eyes. Sure, you can try using concealer and other makeup techniques to hide dark circles or puffiness, but there has to be an another solution, right? No matter how good a concealer is, I think we can all agree that we want to be able to feel confident...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Is the ‘Best’ Conditioner for Thinning Hair & You Can Snag It on Rare Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Thinning hair can be caused by a variety of different issues like pregnancy, age, genetics, and stress. And those who deal with thinning hair and hair loss will often try anything to regain back some of that volume and strength. Luckily, doing so may be as easy as washing with the right shampoo. According to those who have tried it, the Rene Furterer Paris Triphasic shampoo and conditioner duo has saved their thinning hair and damaged scalp. You can snag them...
SheKnows

SheKnows

84K+
Followers
9K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy