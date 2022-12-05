Nordstrom’s Beauty Director Shares The Top Beauty Gifts for Teens in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to holiday shopping , it’s fair to say that teens are not always the easiest to find gifts for. Some constantly change their tastes, while others are just simply picky. But if you ask us, that’s completely okay! After all, we’ve all been there. Thankfully, you no longer have to think twice about the perfect gift . If beauty is their latest obsession, we’ve got the inside scoop on what your teen will really like this year. Nordstrom ’s National Beauty Director Autumne West shared a few tips with SheKnows on the best beauty gifts for teens in 2022. And we guarantee you will get plenty of thanks and love you’s even after the holidays are over.

West told SheKnows that it’s important to keep in mind what your teen’s interests and hobbies are first when shopping for the perfect gift. “Who their favorite TikTok star is or what shows they engage with can give you some fun insight into their preferences,” she said. And of course, it doesn’t hurt to ask, “What are your favorite brands right now?”

According to West, tried and true brands like Bobbi Brown and MAC are staples that will always remain popular among makeup beginners. But right now, cute giftable sets are one of the most popular items to add to your cart. So, you can’t go wrong with “minis or multiple items from their favorite brands that they can throw into their school bag,” West says. Some examples of this would be a festive lip set from Kylie Cosmetics or an all-inclusive full-on gel nail kit from Le Mini Macaron.

Best part is, these sets will save you a ton of money on all the luxe glam. Luckily, Nordstrom has all of these beauty gifts and more for you to finish your holiday shopping in one go. So, take a look below at these recommended picks that your teen will absolutely adore this year.

Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection Matte Lip Set

festive lip shade

Kylie Cosmetics is one of the most popular celebrity beauty brands for teens. After all, Kylie Jenner was still a teen only a few years ago. So, this limited-edition holiday lip set is guaranteed to win you a couple of points. It comes with full-size matte liquid lipstick and creamy lip pencil in gorgeous festive shades.

Bobbi Brown Out All Night Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Set

Bobbi Brown has been a staple brand in teenage beauty ever since the 90s. And this long-wear cream shadow set will keep the tradition strong for just $25. The Out All Night set features three mini eyeshadow sticks in neutral shades that are so versatile, long-lasting, and waterproof.

Slip Moonflower Ornament Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set

Forget about the boring, traditional hair ties. Switch it up with Slip’s silk scrunchie set that’s so stylish. Plus, they’re super gentle on hair and won’t cause breakage.

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss

Every teen will always need lip gloss to keep their lips popping. But Kosas’ Wet Lip Oil Gloss also keeps their lips hydrated and plump, making it a perfect beauty gift for teens. Snag this non-sticky formula in either a clear, glossy red, or pretty plum shade.

Le Mini Macaron Le Mani Salon Gel Polish Nail Art Set

Give them salon-quality nails at home with this gel manicure set. Le Mini Macaron’s Le Mani Salon is a foolproof gift for the teen who’s all about beauty. It includes the LED lamp, cherry red nail polish, top coat, nail tools, and sticker sheet for nail art.

Benefit Cosmetics Letters to Lashes Set

I’ve tried two of these Benefit mascaras , and I can say that my lashes have never looked more long and full. The Letters to Lashes Set makes the ideal stocking stuffer gift that keeps their eyelashes looking fabulous.

MAC Cosmetics A Taste of Matte 5-Piece Lipstick Kit

Not sure what lip color is their favorite? Gift them all of these flattering full-size MAC lipsticks . We guarantee a few will get their sign of approval. Best of all, it’s already packaged in an adorable bubble-popped box that they can reuse for any occasion.

BeautyBlender Blend So Fly Makeup Sponge Trio

BeautyBlender’s award-winning sponge offers the helping hand that your teen needs when it comes to glam. This beauty applicator helps deliver a more flawless finish even if they’re a beginner at makeup.

