Missing Blaine woman found safe

BLAINE, Wash. – The Blaine Police Department says a 72-year-old woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert earlier today has been found safe. They had asked the public for help in finding Freda Badger. She left Blaine Tuesday Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. bound for Sea-Tac Airport...
BLAINE, WA
kism.com

Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
BELLINGHAM, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
kism.com

Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company

LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden fish processing company is facing a fine for repeatedly polluting the city’s wastewater. The Washington State Department of Ecology says Premier Packing was caught discharging fish remnants into the sanitary sewer system on March 24th. The company is required to screen fish tissue,...
LYNDEN, WA
Chronicle

Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run

A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kism.com

Construction of EV charging stations underway in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham has released an update on their Electrification of Transportation project. The project began in early 2021 when the city received a $1.5 million grant from the State Department of Commerce to install electric vehicle charging stations. Construction of the charging stations is...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff

Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lyndenwa.org

Strong Winds Advisory

As we prepare for storm conditions, we encourage our customers to do the same:. Download the myPSE app to track and report outages, check status and get estimated restoration times, or visit pse.com/outagemap. Make sure to have emergency supplies on hand at home and in your vehicle, such as extra...
KOMO News

Snohomish County man who had explosives in underground bunker to spend 42 months in prison

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County man will spend 42 months in prison for having guns and explosives inside an underground bunker beneath his house. The man, 42-year-old James Wesley Bowden, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle following his arrest in November 2021. The man was arrested after being involved in an altercation at his home that resulted in Bowden threatening another man with a gun, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Neighborhood mayhem at a glance: Snohomish County’s new online crime dashboard

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is now publishing a daily “crime data dashboard,” graphically showing residents what crimes are committed where. Click an orange dot in Lake Stevens and learn the address of a November 11th aggravated assault. A green dot in North Everett shows a November 17th car theft at Everett Community College. The dashboard also aggregates crime rates, showing for example assaults and homicides are up for the year county wide, while rapes and robberies are down. Click to listen. (PHOTO: Snohomish County Sheriff)
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

