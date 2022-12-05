Read full article on original website
kism.com
Missing Blaine woman found safe
BLAINE, Wash. – The Blaine Police Department says a 72-year-old woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert earlier today has been found safe. They had asked the public for help in finding Freda Badger. She left Blaine Tuesday Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. bound for Sea-Tac Airport...
kism.com
Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
whatcom-news.com
KOMO News
Mountain snow, lowland rain in store for western Washington Thursday
WASHINGTON — A weather system will bring mountain snow, gusty winds and widespread lowland rain to western Washington on Thursday. Another chance for lowland snow showers is still in the mix for parts of western Washington Friday and into the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for...
It snowed in Whatcom County last Christmas. What about this year?
It’s a rare treat for the Pacific Northwest, but there’s a La Niña again this year.
‘By far the best restaurant.’ Poll finds the best happy hour menu in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best happy hour menu is also known for its cocktails and historic location.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
kism.com
Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden fish processing company is facing a fine for repeatedly polluting the city’s wastewater. The Washington State Department of Ecology says Premier Packing was caught discharging fish remnants into the sanitary sewer system on March 24th. The company is required to screen fish tissue,...
Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer
Company president was arrested and fined $347,202 for labeling coho (silver) salmon as chinook (king) salmon in 2011.
Chronicle
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
This Bellingham man has the brightest boat on the bay
“It takes me hundreds of hours,” said Dan Ringler who decorates his boat every year for Bellingham Yacht Club’s lighted boat parade.
ifiberone.com
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
kism.com
Construction of EV charging stations underway in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham has released an update on their Electrification of Transportation project. The project began in early 2021 when the city received a $1.5 million grant from the State Department of Commerce to install electric vehicle charging stations. Construction of the charging stations is...
thenorthernlight.com
Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff
Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
Save on rent in Whatcom County. These areas have the lowest rental prices in the county
Some rentals are cheaper in certain parts of Bellingham. These interactive graphics and maps show prices by area.
lyndenwa.org
Strong Winds Advisory
As we prepare for storm conditions, we encourage our customers to do the same:. Download the myPSE app to track and report outages, check status and get estimated restoration times, or visit pse.com/outagemap. Make sure to have emergency supplies on hand at home and in your vehicle, such as extra...
kptv.com
Homemade explosives, guns found in bunker under Washington man’s garage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - After the discovery of firearms and explosives in an underground bunker beneath his home, a Snohomish County man has been sentenced to 42 months in prison. Following his arrest in November 2021, James Wesley Bowden, 42, was sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court in...
KOMO News
nwnewsradio.com
Neighborhood mayhem at a glance: Snohomish County’s new online crime dashboard
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is now publishing a daily “crime data dashboard,” graphically showing residents what crimes are committed where. Click an orange dot in Lake Stevens and learn the address of a November 11th aggravated assault. A green dot in North Everett shows a November 17th car theft at Everett Community College. The dashboard also aggregates crime rates, showing for example assaults and homicides are up for the year county wide, while rapes and robberies are down. Click to listen. (PHOTO: Snohomish County Sheriff)
More snow overnight; this time the south Sound area is getting hit
Snow is returning to the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle. The morning commute could be a bit challenging with icy conditions. Tuesday to Wednesday, it was areas north of Seattle that got hit with the most snow. Wednesday to Thursday, it will be the south Sound getting the flakes.
