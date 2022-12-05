SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County man will spend 42 months in prison for having guns and explosives inside an underground bunker beneath his house. The man, 42-year-old James Wesley Bowden, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle following his arrest in November 2021. The man was arrested after being involved in an altercation at his home that resulted in Bowden threatening another man with a gun, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO