Tom Brady Has Simple Plea For Nick Bosa Ahead Of Buccaneers-49ers
The 49ers have been on a roll, but San Francisco will turn to Brock Purdy to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jimmy Garoppolo’s regular season was over after suffering a foot injury last Sunday. There reportedly is hope the quarterback can return in the postseason, but Kyle Shanahan will have “Mr. Irrelevant” under center in Week 14 as the 49ers hope to win their sixth-straight game and remain atop of the NFC West.
Jets’ Star Wide Receiver Clarifies Criticisms Of QB Zach Wilson
There apparently is no bad blood between Zach Wilson and one of his favorite Jets targets. Wilson remains on the bench for a New York team that enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings. The final straw for head coach Robert Saleh and company was a dreadful showing in Foxboro — Wilson’s second dud against the New England Patriots over a span of four weeks — for which the sophomore quarterback took zero accountability.
Deebo Samuel Injury: Kyle Shanahan Offers Update On 49ers Star
The San Francisco 49ers were bit by the injury bug yet again Sunday as star receiver Deebo Samuel had to be carted off the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel, who suffered an ankle injury with five minutes left in the first half, did not return to the contest. Samuel’s injury came with the 49ers already leading by three possessions in what proved to be a 35-7 rout.
How Bill Belichick Responded To Vance Joseph’s Matt Patricia Comments
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick saw Vance Joseph’s clear shot at Matt Patricia and the Patriots’ offense. But he declined to offer a retort. Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, told reporters Thursday that New England’s offensive operation looks “like a defensive guy’s calling offense.” He said the Patriots’ passing game under Patricia — a former DC who’s calling offensive plays for the first time in his career — is “very conservative” and utilizes “a ton of screens.” To Joseph, Patricia’s overarching philosophy is to “not turn the ball over” and “get four yards a play” — an approach multiple New England players griped about last week.
Robert Saleh Makes Confident Declaration After Jets Loss To Bills
Football fans everywhere might be a bit surprised the New York Jets are in contention for a playoff berth in mid-December. Robert Saleh isn’t of the same mindset. And the Jets second-year head coach hinted just that Sunday with a rather surprising declaration after New York lost to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills in a one-possession game.
Warriors Show Blueprint To Slow Down Celtics’ Historic Offense
The Boston Celtics have generated offense at a historic rate this season with no signs of slowing down. That was until Saturday night when the Golden State Warriors threw the breaks on the Celtics to get the better of Boston in the NBA Finals rematch with a 123-107 win at Chase Center.
Giants Shoot Themselves In Foot With Two Incredibly Embarrassing Plays
It’s difficult to beat the Philadelphia Eagles when everything is going right, and even more difficult when a team is hindered by embarrassing self-inflicted wounds like the New York Giants were in their Week 14 game Sunday. The first of two such plays came from Giants safety Julian Love...
Rob Gronkowski Blasts ‘Pretender’ Cowboys In NFC Analysis
Many analysts and football fans might be starting to believe in the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, but it’s clear Rob Gronkowski isn’t there yet. Gronkowski, while appearing on FOX Sports’ pregame show Sunday afternoon, offered his outlook on the competitive NFC, which features the Philadelphia Eagles atop the standings with the Minnesota Vikings not far behind entering Week 14. And in giving his assessment, Gronkowski took a not-so-subtle shot at Dallas.
49ers Defender Had ‘Fangirl’ Moment With Tom Brady After Win
If you intercept Tom Brady, you’ve got to ask him to sign the football. At least that’s San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s opinion. The 49ers entered Sunday’s historic matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 3.5-point favorites, but no one expected them to completely dismantle Brady’s squad in the manner they did. Despite being led by rookie third-stringer Brock Purdy, and losing star wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the process, San Francisco looked every bit as dominant as they had in previous games this season — coming away with a 35-7 victory.
Why Mac Jones Still Believes Patriots Can Fix Broken Offense
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones continues to preach optimism as the Patriots’ offense circles the drain. New England’s second-year quarterback on Thursday said he still believes the Patriots can pull out of their offensive tailspin as the end of the season draws near. “I think we all...
NFL Fines Patriots QB Mac Jones For Unsportsmanlike Conduct
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will have a little less money to do holiday shopping this year. The NFL hit the second-year signal-caller with a $10,609 fine due to what the league office deemed unsportsmanlike conduct on a play that occurred late in New England’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
49ers Star DE Nick Bosa Will Play Sunday vs. Bucs
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa will play in Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bosa, who leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks, was listed as questionable after missing practice all week due to a hamstring injury. While it’s surprising...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Did Not Practice on Thursday
Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Thursday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence has a toe injury that has kept him off the practice field for the first two sessions this week. The team hopes he can put in some practice time on Friday. Whether or not Lawrence can, head coach Doug Pederson stated on Thursday that he expects the quarterback to start Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots Injury Report: Key Starters Return For Pats, Cardinals
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday. Brown, who has been dealing with an illness, was upgraded to limited on Friday’s injury report after missing practice Tuesday and Thursday. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn,...
Tom Brady 'Considering All Options' for 2023
Widely expected to retire following the 2022 NFL season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady may have other plans. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, all options are on the table for Brady ahead of the 2023 campaign. Should the 45-year-old ultimately return for a remarkable 24th season,...
This Josh McDaniels Quote Won’t Be Inspiring For Raiders Fans
The Raiders were feeling themselves after three straight wins, but “Thursday Night Football” was Baker Mayfield’s show. Just days after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers, the fifth-year quarterback came in and led the Los Angeles Rams to a comeback win after they were down by 13 points in the fourth quarter. It was a historic victory on both sides of the field.
Dolphins-Chargers DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. Tyreek Hill has the highest optimal projection on this DFS Showdown slate between the Miami Dolphins...
Odell Beckham Jr. Doesn’t ‘See The Point’ Playing During Regular Season
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are still ongoing after the free agent wide receiver paid visits to Buffalo and Dallas. Things looked as if he might strike a deal with the Cowboys, but it never came to fruition. Many teams would benefit from having Beckham on their roster — especially with the playoffs right around the corner.
This Russell Wilson Pick-Six Is Perfect Encapsulation Of Broncos Tenure
Russell Wilson’s tenure with the Denver Broncos has been disastrous, and was somehow encapsulated in one play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. In desperate need of a win, the 3-9 Broncos hosted the 9-3 Chiefs in an effort to earn some sort of positive takeaway from the event. Instead, they fell behind 27-0 before halftime and saw Wilson hand away six points.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley ACTIVE vs. Eagles
As NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports, New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is active for Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley was considered “50-50” to suit up after being a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday due to a neck injury. However, the 25-year-old felt good during pregame warmups and will battle an Eagles defense surrendering 117.9 rushing yards per game – 17th in the NFL.
