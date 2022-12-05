Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Cutting Wide Receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Darden has been an excellent punt returner for the Bucs this season. He currently leads the NFL with 31 punt returns for 330 yards. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Do your thing Ryan Poles....
Patriots Legend Named Interim Head Coach For Fenway Bowl
Who knew the Fenway Bowl would become so interesting for New England Patriots fans?. The 2022 Fenway Bowl is scheduled to take place on Dec. 17 at Fenway Park. The two teams lucky enough to take part in the first official playing of the game are the Louisville Cardinals and Cincinnati Bearcats — who have a rivalry stretching back to the early 20th century. That rivalry got a bit more interesting this week, as former Louisville coach Scott Satterfield left the program to take a new job. The program he’s taking over for? That’s right, Cincinnati.
Struggling Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers
Just a day after being released by the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Baker Mayfield already has his next NFL home. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft didn’t have to wait long to land on another team with the struggling Los Angeles Rams reportedly claiming Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13 live updates: Saints hold lead over Bucs in 2nd half
Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with a highly anticipated NFC matchup, as Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints hit the road to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs (5-6) currently lead the NFC South, while the Saints (4-8)...
Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs
The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within one-half game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season
NFL Week 14 Picks: Vikings, Eagles Among Teasers To Consider
We fell short of our three-team six-point teaser cashing last week due to one single point not covered by the Baltimore Ravens against the Denver Broncos. Lamar Jackson getting injured and leaving the game in the first quarter was certainly not part of the handicap. Let’s hope for better luck this week.
Why Does Bill Belichick Feel ‘Good’ About Patriots Offense? He Won’t Say
Bill Belichick on Tuesday declared he feels “good” about the offensive system the New England Patriots have in place. “Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is,” the head coach said in his first Week 14 news conference. But why?
Patriots Practice Notes: Offense In Rough Shape Ahead Of Cardinals Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — An off day didn’t help the New England Patriots’ banged-up offense. The Patriots returned to the practice field Thursday afternoon, and four key offensive players remained sidelined. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, running back Damien Harris and offensive tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn all were not spotted during the portion of practice reporters were permitted to watch.
NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Executive Nearing End With Texans?
The Texans likely are getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it might not be general manager Nick Caserio in the room to make that selection. Houston has been flat-out bad in 2022. It is 1-10-1 heading into its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys (as 16-point underdogs). Lovie Smith has done what he can with a talent-poor roster, but the Texans hope a potential franchise quarterback can change their fortunes.
The Spread Sharp Report: Public Likes This Buccaneers-Saints Play
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome their NFC South rival New Orleans Saints to Raymond James Stadium for the Week 13 edition of “Monday Night Football.”. The 5-6 Buccaneers, who sit in first place in the lowly NFC South, defeated the 4-8 Saints in their first matchup of the season, a 20-10 Week 2 victory. Tampa Bay is coming off a Week 12 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns while the Saints previously were shut out by the San Francisco 49ers.
Why Patriots’ Josh Uche Was Compared To Von Miller By Pro Bowler
Josh Uche’s strip-sack against the Buffalo Bills caught the attention of one of the NFL’s best edge rushers. In his “Cam’s Corner” film breakdown for The 33rd Team, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said he saw shades of Von Miller in Uche’s takedown of Josh Allen last Thursday.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin’s Wife, Mariah DelPercio
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin is back to his peak form after the knee injury he suffered last year. Without question, his wife was an integral part of his successful recuperation. Chris Godwin’s wife, Mariah DelPercio, is a sports dietician and fitness coach. DelPercio has had her own connection to football since childhood. Bucs Nation is really curious about the high school sweethearts, and they look up to them as relationship role models. Get to know more about the NFL player’s wife in this Mariah DelPercio wiki.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Bills’ Von Miller To Miss Rest Of Season With ACL Tear
The Bills received some bad news on Von Miller on Wednesday afternoon. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Miller underwent exploratory surgery on his knee Tuesday and an ACL tear was discovered and repaired, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added some additional details regarding the surgery.
Bear hugs no match for Zion Williamson's beast mode
Thanks partly to the increasingly unguardable moves from the 6-foot-6, 285-pound power forward Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans (16-8) have won five straight for the first time since their No. 1 overall draft pick was still a Duke basketball commit in 2018. Following a 104-98 home win over ...
Baker Mayfield To 49ers? Kyle Shanahan Addresses Possibility
A certain landing spot came to the minds of many in the NFL community when Baker Mayfield was cut loose in Carolina. Mayfield’s release from the Panthers came less than 24 hours after the 49ers lost their starting quarterback for the second time this season. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury in San Francisco’s Week 13 home win over the Miami Dolphins, which forced the NFC West leaders to elevate rookie Brock Purdy to QB1.
'Real Chance' Rams QB Baker Mayfield Plays Thursday
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active for Thursday night’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, and there is a “real chance” the former first-overall pick takes the field. The Rams claimed Mayfield on Tuesday...
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on Pace to Break Another Record
The Minnesota Vikings (10-2) are all smiles at the moment. They’re a win versus Detroit away from clinching the NFC North and are still alive for the number one seed in the NFC playoffs. At a much more feasible rate than current number one seed, the Philadelphia Eagles. Most...
