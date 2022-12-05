ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thenorthernlight.com

Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff

Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kism.com

Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company

LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden fish processing company is facing a fine for repeatedly polluting the city’s wastewater. The Washington State Department of Ecology says Premier Packing was caught discharging fish remnants into the sanitary sewer system on March 24th. The company is required to screen fish tissue,...
LYNDEN, WA
whatcom-news.com

Work begins on pier at Little Squalicum Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials with City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation said yesterday, December 5th, work is expected to begin at the pier near Little Squalicum Park. “Contractors will be removing the outer section of pier and the supply line that connects to the shore north of the park.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
kism.com

Ferndale City Council considering mitigation of water cost increase

FERNDALE, Wash. – The Ferndale City Council will consider whether to mitigate a rate increase for its water users at a meeting on Monday, December 5th. Councilmember Jon Mutchler says a sizable rate increase is locked in next year. “Something that we did a number of years ago to...
FERNDALE, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
kism.com

City Council votes to limit water rate increase in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – Ferndale residents will pay more for water next year but not as much as expected. The City Council voted unanimously to hold a rate increase to 5% on Monday night, December 6th. City staff had recommended keeping the anticipated 8.9% increase in the water rate to...
FERNDALE, WA
KING-5

What is the future of Boeing’s Everett Factory?

SEATTLE — Boeing’s 747 put Everett on the map in the aviation world. Now that it’s gone, there is a huge space left to be filled in the factory. The factory was built specifically for the 747 and has become the largest of its kind in the world.
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Lynden fish processor fined for dumping fish skin and bones into city sewer system

LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) announced today, December 5th, they have issued $36,400 in penalties of $1,000 or more during the third quart of 2022 (July through September). Included in the list of 8 individuals and businesses to have received a fine was Premier Packing, a fish processor located in Lynden.
LYNDEN, WA
kism.com

Arlington man with weapons arsenal, explosives lab headed to prison

ARLINGTON, Wash. – An Arlington man found with an arsenal of weapons and an explosives lab is headed to prison for three and a half years. The U.S. Attorney in Seattle says 42-year-old James Wesley Bowden pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Officers arrested him in November 2021 after he...
ARLINGTON, WA

