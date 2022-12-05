ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

onthebanks.com

Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Seton Hall at Rutgers

Seton Hall (5-4) at Rutgers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Coming off a gut-wrenching loss that should not have been, the Scarlet Knights return home to take on their in-state rival Seton Hall. Rutgers will look to regain bragging rights around the state with a victory over the Pirates. How To...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
onthebanks.com

Rutgers Football: Adam Korsak wins Ray Guy Award

Adam Korsak, who built a career as the best punter in Rutgers history, was named the 2022 Ray Guy award winner given to the nation’s top punter. Not only did Korsak etch his name in the record books for the Scarlet Knights, he will be remembered around the nation.
onthebanks.com

When is it right? Rutgers fouls Ohio State up 3 points in final seconds

The age-old question — do you foul a team when leading by three points in the final seconds of a game? Or do you let it play out?. Steve Pikiell has typically taken the side of letting his team defend rather than fouling with a three-point lead, which usually gives the opponent points automatically. At the end of the day, there is no right or wrong. It all depends on preference of the coach and the trust that you have in your defense. Of course, when all goes wrong, it will be discussed at length.
COLUMBUS, OH

