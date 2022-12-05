ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best MNF Promo Codes & Betting Offers: Huge Bonuses for Bucs v Saints

By swilkinsnyp, Action Network
 6 days ago

New York Post readers are able to claim thousands in free bets and bonus funds thanks to our guide to the best MNF promo codes and betting offers to use when betting on Bucs vs. Saints today.

Best NFL MNF Promo Codes and Offers
1. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars’ welcome offer is extremely strong, as it allows you to get your first bet on them up to $1,250, receiving your stake back as a free bet up to this amount if it goes on to lose with code NPBONUSFULL .

As well as this, you’ll also be able to receive a 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to redeem for free bets and bonus funds later down the line with Caesars Sportsbook.

Their sportsbook itself is strong in a number of areas, with you being able to bet on their huge range of odds boosts, props and live betting markets.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM are one of the biggest sports betting brands in the country, with their bonus offer living up to this reputation.

You’ll be able to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet with code NPBONUS , with this allowing you to place your first bet on any MNF market knowing you get your stake back as a free bet if it loses.

BetMGM’s range of markets are hugely generous, thus you certainly won’t be short of options when it comes to betting on Bucs vs Saints.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel are one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the US for a reason, with one of these being their hugely generous welcome offer.

A $1,000 No Sweat First Bet is on offer for those that sign-up with their online sportsbook, with you not even needing to enter a promo code in order to do so.

FanDuel’s range of game and player props are easily some of the best you’ll find when wagering on Monday Night Football, with this just one of the reasons why they make our list.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook

BetRivers’ welcome offer gives new users the chance to place their first bet on Bucs vs. Saints with the knowledge that they’ll get their money back as a free bet up to $500 if it loses.

This is a very generous offer, one that is only bettered by a handful of their competitors when it comes to MNF offers.

5. SI Sportsbook

$100 in free bets and ready to be claimed and used on any of SI Sportsbook’s MNF markets, with you not even needing to enter a promo code to get involved.

Simply head to their sportsbook via the offer above, sign-up, deposit funds and place a $20 bet on any market, with you then getting $100 in free bets no matter if your bet wins or loses.

Monday Night Football: Bucs vs. Saints Preview

The Bucs will be favorites will all top sportsbooks going into today’s game, given they’ve already beaten the Saints so far this year, combined with New Orleans’ awful away record.

NO have lost four of their five road games so far this season, with all of their four losses coming in their last four away outings.

The Bucs are 3-3 so far this year in their home games, with Tampa winning both of their last two in Florida.

A win for the Bucs will see them move to a .500 record for the first time in weeks, with this victory, should it happen, seeing them potentially extending their lead in the NFC South.

The Saints realistically need a win to keep alive any chance they have of making the postseason, a dream that can still be achieved given how poor the NFC South has been this term.

Best NFL Week 13 betting apps
Rank App New User Promo T&Cs iOS? Android? 1 Caesars Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULLNew players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.✓✓2 FanDuel No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. ✓✓3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply.✓✓4 BetRivers Up to $250 Deposit BonusNew players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only✓✓

New York Post

New York Post

