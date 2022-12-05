ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
kism.com

Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
BELLINGHAM, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend

Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.
EVERETT, WA
kpug1170.com

Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company

LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden fish processing company is facing a fine for repeatedly polluting the city’s wastewater. The Washington State Department of Ecology says Premier Packing was caught discharging fish remnants into the sanitary sewer system on March 24th. The company is required to screen fish tissue,...
LYNDEN, WA
kism.com

Missing Blaine woman found safe

BLAINE, Wash. – The Blaine Police Department says a 72-year-old woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert earlier today has been found safe. They had asked the public for help in finding Freda Badger. She left Blaine Tuesday Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. bound for Sea-Tac Airport...
BLAINE, WA
kism.com

Bellingham Police rescue baby found in freezing conditions

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An infant found in freezing conditions was rescued by Bellingham Police officers. Court documents state that police were called after the child’s mother left her brother’s house in Bellingham on November 30th. The brother told officers that the woman was too intoxicated to care...
BELLINGHAM, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Neighborhood mayhem at a glance: Snohomish County’s new online crime dashboard

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is now publishing a daily “crime data dashboard,” graphically showing residents what crimes are committed where. Click an orange dot in Lake Stevens and learn the address of a November 11th aggravated assault. A green dot in North Everett shows a November 17th car theft at Everett Community College. The dashboard also aggregates crime rates, showing for example assaults and homicides are up for the year county wide, while rapes and robberies are down. Click to listen. (PHOTO: Snohomish County Sheriff)
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

Crews come to aid of hypothermic kite surfer in Bellingham Bay

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An incident in Bellingham Bay on Thursday, December 1st, is a reminder to anyone venturing onto the water this time of year to be prepared for the worst. Coast Guard Station Bellingham and the Bellingham Fire Department fire boat both responded to reports of a kite surfer in distress near Taylor Dock.
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy