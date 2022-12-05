Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
A multi-family apartment complex will be built on this Bellingham historic site
“In this instance in particular, a balance must be struck between preservation and the demands of infill, affordability and growth,” said Bellingham city planner Emy Scherrer.
kism.com
Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
Save on rent in Whatcom County. These areas have the lowest rental prices in the county
Some rentals are cheaper in certain parts of Bellingham. These interactive graphics and maps show prices by area.
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
myedmondsnews.com
Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend
Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.
kpug1170.com
Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden fish processing company is facing a fine for repeatedly polluting the city’s wastewater. The Washington State Department of Ecology says Premier Packing was caught discharging fish remnants into the sanitary sewer system on March 24th. The company is required to screen fish tissue,...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Injury crash snarls evening commuter traffic at I-5 and Main Street in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound I-5 off-ramp at the Main Street interchange in Ferndale about 4:45pm today, Monday, December 5th, due to a report of an injury crash. Northbound traffic was backed up over 2 miles past the Slater Road interchange as a result...
kism.com
Missing Blaine woman found safe
BLAINE, Wash. – The Blaine Police Department says a 72-year-old woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert earlier today has been found safe. They had asked the public for help in finding Freda Badger. She left Blaine Tuesday Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. bound for Sea-Tac Airport...
kism.com
Bellingham Police rescue baby found in freezing conditions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An infant found in freezing conditions was rescued by Bellingham Police officers. Court documents state that police were called after the child’s mother left her brother’s house in Bellingham on November 30th. The brother told officers that the woman was too intoxicated to care...
Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer
Company president was arrested and fined $347,202 for labeling coho (silver) salmon as chinook (king) salmon in 2011.
KOMO News
Mountain snow, lowland rain in store for western Washington Thursday
WASHINGTON — A weather system will bring mountain snow, gusty winds and widespread lowland rain to western Washington on Thursday. Another chance for lowland snow showers is still in the mix for parts of western Washington Friday and into the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for...
nwnewsradio.com
Neighborhood mayhem at a glance: Snohomish County’s new online crime dashboard
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is now publishing a daily “crime data dashboard,” graphically showing residents what crimes are committed where. Click an orange dot in Lake Stevens and learn the address of a November 11th aggravated assault. A green dot in North Everett shows a November 17th car theft at Everett Community College. The dashboard also aggregates crime rates, showing for example assaults and homicides are up for the year county wide, while rapes and robberies are down. Click to listen. (PHOTO: Snohomish County Sheriff)
Man killed by car while shoveling snow in Everett; police searching for driver
EVERETT, Wash. — A business in Everett is mourning the loss of one of its employees who was struck by a car. Washington State Patrol is leading this investigation and says it is actively looking for the driver. Just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, WSP says a driver went off...
‘By far the best restaurant.’ Poll finds the best happy hour menu in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best happy hour menu is also known for its cocktails and historic location.
Western Washington man Sentenced to 42 Months After Underground Bunker Found Filled With Firearms and Explosives
SEATTLE - A 42-year-old Snohomish County man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 42 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms and destructive devices, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. James Wesley Bowden was arrested in November 2021, following an altercation at his property on...
KOMO News
Storm to bring mountain snow, lowland rain and wind to Puget Sound region
WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington Friday as another weather system is expected to bring lowland rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to the region. The weather system also brings a chance of wet, lowland snow to the Hood Canal area Friday afternoon into...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
kpug1170.com
Crews come to aid of hypothermic kite surfer in Bellingham Bay
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An incident in Bellingham Bay on Thursday, December 1st, is a reminder to anyone venturing onto the water this time of year to be prepared for the worst. Coast Guard Station Bellingham and the Bellingham Fire Department fire boat both responded to reports of a kite surfer in distress near Taylor Dock.
ifiberone.com
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
