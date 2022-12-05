ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York’s new online ‘hate speech’ law is dumb and dangerous

By Post Editorial Board
 6 days ago

New York state’s crusade against free expression has reached a nadir: a transparently unconstitutional law meant to stop “hateful conduct” on the Internet has just gone into effect.

First things first: The First Amendment makes no exception for hateful speech, which is what the new law actually targets. No matter how fervently censorious leftists wish it did make such an exception. Kanye West, for example, has an incontestable legal right to spew vile anti-Semitic remarks.

Yet this law takes aim at speech seeming to “vilify, humiliate, or incite violence against a group” over “race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression” — and threatens massive, daily-accruing fines on any website that allows comments but fails to post an explanation of its plans to respond if someone posts now-banned words. It also demands that the site’s proprietors provide some direct snitching line for readers .

In other words, if an angry racist shows up in the replies on your site, you’d better act fast. Big Brother is watching.

see also editorial New York's unwilling speech cops, SBF's 'rehabilitation' enablers and more commentary

No way this law can survive a constitutional challenge. But for now it’s the law of the land in New York. And that’s as ominous as it is nonsensical.

The censorship law was passed in response to the Buffalo mass shooting. That was a true horror — but it was not caused by speech; it was caused by the unholy intersection of mental illness, deep racism and guns. Violating the constitutional rights of (potentially) millions won’t do a thing to prevent the next such monstrosity.

No, its only impact can be to freeze an already chilled discourse . The opportunities for abuse of the law are endless, and the disincentive it creates to publish anything remotely controversial (or to allow comments) is vast.

Especially when New York’s AG Tish James has made it quite clear she’s on the side of the censors.

Vigorous, even acrimonious debate lies at the heart of true democracy; any effort to curb fringe speech — no matter how vile — is an effort to curb speech as such.

All New Yorkers need to make themselves heard, loudly and clearly, on this — and not just in the comments section.

Comments / 2

