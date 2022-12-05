ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power County, ID

Authorities asking for public's help locating dog that went missing after crash on local freeway

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrXFG_0jYNiYnD00

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a dog that was in a car involved in a crash this morning on Interstate 86 near Massacre Rocks.

The Power County Sheriff's Office described the missing dog as a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix that weighs 5 pounds, is black and gray in color, and has a collar with tags.

The Sheriff's Office said it is unknown if the dog, named Maya, was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly before 7 a.m.

If you have any information on the missing dog, please contact the Sheriff's Office at (208) 226-2319.

Comments / 3

Related
Idaho State Journal

Local teenage girl reported missing

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing local teenager. Jillian Jo Wall, age 17, was last seen on Oct. 27 and is believed to be a runaway, authorities said. She's described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. If you have any information on Wall's whereabouts please contact the Bannock County Sheriff's Office at 208-236-7111.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO DISTURBANCE UPDATE: Police say man who was shot remains in PMC's ICU while man who was stabbed arrested on unrelated warrants

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a person involved in a Friday evening disturbance in a south Pocatello neighborhood that left one man shot and another man stabbed. Police have not yet provided a description of the person they’re searching for in connection to the disturbance that occurred on Belmont Street. On Saturday police provided more information on the two men who were injured. Police said that Jeremiah Cox, the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Caribou County coroner dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County coroner was found dead Monday morning, according to the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release issued Monday, Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey announced the county’s coroner, F. Darrin Sims, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Bailey Creek area south of Soda Springs around 6:37 a.m. Monday for a requested welfare check, Mabey...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction

Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police investigating reported shooting in south Pocatello

POCATELLO — Police are investigating a reported shooting in south Pocatello. Numerous Pocatello police officers responded to the area of Belmont Street and Opal Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that at least one person had been shot. Police have shut down Belmont and Opal as they continue to investigate the incident. Police also responded to Portneuf Medical Center where at least one victim had been transported via private vehicle prior to the arrival of officers at the scene. Pocatello police are expected to release more information on the incident soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: One person shot, another stabbed in south Pocatello disturbance

POCATELLO — One person was shot and another person was stabbed during a disturbance in south Pocatello on Friday evening, police said. Numerous Pocatello police officers responded to Belmont Street around 6 p.m. after receiving reports that a shooting had occurred there. Prior to police arriving at the scene, two adult males were transported by private vehicle to Portneuf Medical Center, authorities said. One of the males was shot and...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- UPDATE 12/03/22 5:27 P.M. MDT- A male, Jeremiah Cox, was released from the hospital after receiving medical attention for various wounds. Cox was transported to the Pocatello Police Department for questioning and arrested on unrelated warrants. The second male, was taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, and is currently in The post Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Freezing Fog and lower valley snow this morning

Low clouds and visibility issues make for a slow ride this morning. Freezing fog makes some roads slick in addition to your windshield. Cloudy and foggy even into tonight with limited visibility of 1/4 of a mile for few more days. We have another storm setup hitting the area Friday and Saturday. Highs remain just above freezing for Pocatello - 35 and just under freezing for Idaho Falls at 31. Jackson at 27 for today with snow and pockets of fog. Lows will be in the teens for tonight and then colder air and the next front change everything up. Only upper 20's by Thursday and single digit lows. Check those low beams and tires - prep for more snow this weekend.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday Bannock County Veteran Services will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Meet on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge near the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. Lunch will be served following the ceremony. Grace...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

COVID funds

Bannock County mulls spending $8M in COVID stimulus funds for new stadium that could attract MLB-partnered baseball team. How about spending some of that COVID funds on the South Bannock County Fair ground buildings?
Idaho State Journal

Local man convicted of sexaully abusing 8-year-old girl for two years gets 35 years to life in prison

POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man convicted of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl for two years was recently sentenced to serve at least the next 35 years in prison. Sixth District Judge Javier Gabiola sentenced Timothy Viles, of Pocatello, to serve 35 years to life in prison during a hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on Nov. 23. Viles was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct against...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning

Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello City Council approves about $1M in federal stimulus money for extra pay for employees

The Pocatello City Council voted unanimously last week to use federal COVID stimulus money to provide a premium pay bonus to all qualifying city employees. The Council during its regular meeting on Dec. 1 approved paying $50 per month between April 2020 and December 2022, a total of $1,600, to all full-time, part-time, seasonal and variable hour employees who started working for the city before Nov. 16, 2022, and remained employed through Dec. 2, 2022. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

RSV bearing down on East Idaho

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus complications, more commonly known as RSV, are hitting some local hospitals hard and early in 2022. Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is seeing abnormally high numbers of children being admitted with RSV. Officials at Portneuf Medical Center say RSV hospitalizations have been consistently steady over the past few weeks but have not quite reached the usually high numbers that are being reported elsewhere throughout the state. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy