Police identify man wanted for series of violent crimes in Philadelphia area

Police searching for man wanted for series of violent crimes in Philadelphia area 02:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A violent crime spree has spanned three counties in the Philadelphia region. Now, the search is intensifying for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Zahkee Austin, 22, of Philadelphia, is accused of committing an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, an armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.

The attempted murder in Middletown Towsnhip has neighbors on edge.

"It's scary, you know? You worry," a man said.

"You don't feel safe anywhere you go now," a woman said.

Officers were first called to the Franklin Station development after the shooting inside a home. Eyewitness News was there as detectives combed for clues.

"Pretty rattled," Matt Eppehimer said. "Woke up in the middle of the night to the flashing ambulance lights."

Eppehimer had just met the neighbors who live where the shooting happened. He hopes they'll recover.

"They're nice people, pleasant interactions and I really hope they're Ok," Eppehimer said.

After the shooting, the suspect then traveled to a gas station in West Goshen. A security image shows him inside, where police say he showed a clerk a pistol and took off with cash.

Austin was seen leaving in a silver 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with the Pennsylvania tag: LYX6718.

"The vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen in Philadelphia earlier in the night and the investigators are linking the same male to another robbery in Philadelphia," Capt. Justin Dimedio, of the West Goshen Police Department, said.

Dimedio said his detectives have been working with Pennsylvania State troopers and Philadelphia police and hope officers find the suspect.

"It's scary that's why everyone should be vigilant and aware of their surroundings," Dimedio said.

If you recognize Austin, you're asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police. He's considered armed and dangerous.