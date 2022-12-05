Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
NBC Sports
Purdy's dad gets emotional after rookie's TD pass vs. Bucs
As 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, his family watched eagerly from the Levi's Stadium stands. And during the first half, the rookie put on a show that eventually brought his father to tears. Purdy's dad, Shawn, was overcome with...
NBC Sports
Why Whitner disagrees with Rice’s 49ers rant after Deebo injury
Deebo Samuel's ankle injury in the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium has elicited many opinions on the play, including one of derision from legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice. However, NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner sees it differently. Speaking with Rod Brooks...
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
NBC Sports
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
NBC Sports
Watch Purdy, family's emotional celebration after 49ers' win
It was a "Purdy" special day in Santa Clara on Sunday. Football fans became Brock Purdy fans after the rookie quarterback gracefully led the 49ers to a dominant 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start. "Mr. Irrelevant" immediately celebrated the historic performance...
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy and the 49ers blow out the Buccaneers
In today’s matchup of Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady, one quarterback was excellent, and one quarterback was terrible. It was Purdy, the rookie final pick in the 2022 NFL draft who was making the first start of his career, who thoroughly out-played Brady, the Greatest of All Time. The 49ers won 35-7.
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: If Tyler Huntley can’t go, Anthony Brown will be there playing
A report before Sunday’s games indicated that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s likeliest return date from his knee injury is the team’s Week 16 game against the Falcons and that’s how head John Harbaugh made it sound after Sunday’s win over the Steelers as well. Tyler...
Jets vs. Bills final injury report: Micheal Clemons (questionable) only player with game designation
As far as active players go, the Jets’ final injury report is about as clean as it can be, especially for Week 14. The Jets only gave one player a game designation for Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. In fact, only one player even remained on the injury report after Friday’s practice. That player was Micheal Clemons, who wound up missing all week of practice with the flu. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter reacts to Purdy's dominant performance vs. Bucs
In his first NFL start, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy got rocked during the very first play of the game. The brutal sack on the opening play was flagged for roughing the passer, and Mr. Irrelevant was nearly flawless the rest of the way. The poised 22-year-old helped San Francisco...
NBC Sports
Cowboys concerned about Terence Steele’s knee; Jason Peters is an option to replace him
The Cowboys rallied to beat the worst team in the league at home, but the 27-23 victory over the Texans might prove costly. Right tackle Terence Steele went out with a left knee injury with 49 seconds left in the first half. “We’re concerned,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson leaves for concussion evaluation, Broncos down 34-28
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson made a big play to keep his team in striking distance of the Chiefs in the fourth quarter, but it might have been his final play of the game. Wilson scrambled for a 14-yard gain on a third-and-11 play from the Chiefs’ 16-yard-line and then got...
NBC Sports
Deebo Samuel appears to have avoided major injury
When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field today, it appeared to be a very serious injury. But early indications are that Samuel is going to be OK. A league source tells PFT that Samuel twisted his ankle but it does not look like a major injury.
NBC Sports
Rice sharply criticizes 49ers for Deebo usage after injury
After Deebo Samuel was carted off the field at Levi’s Stadium during the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jerry Rice took to social media to vent his frustrations. And it’s safe to say the Pro Football Hall of Famer is not...
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Why Hurts' best play Sunday was boring
The Eagles steamrolled a fraudulent New York Giants team on Sunday for their 12th win of the season, clinching a playoff berth and reminding everyone that they're best team in the NFL. It was the kind of electric performance from Jalen Hurts & Co. that gets a fanbase giddy. Hurts...
NBC Sports
Roob's Obs: Hurts is special, Sanders explodes, and more
The fact that they clinched a playoff spot and nobody even cares tells you all you need to know about the 2022 Eagles. Last year, reaching the postseason was something to celebrate, with a rookie head coach after a 2-5 start. This year? Making the playoffs has been a mere formality for weeks. Now it’s all about locking up the No. 1 seed and getting to Arizona.
NBC Sports
Jets tie Bills on Zonovan Knight touchdown run
The Jets couldn’t get on the scoreboard in the first half of Sunday’s game, but they didn’t need much time to remedy that in the second half. Rookie running back Zonovan Knight capped the first possession of the third quarter with a 13-yard touchdown run. It was the longest run of the day for the Jets and pulls them into a 7-7 tie with the AFC East leaders.
