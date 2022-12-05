PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Parents of students in Palm Beach County Schools are questioning the district’s emergency codes – feeling like it may be causing unnecessary panic. This – after Suncoast High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown last night – hours after Jupiter High School was also placed on lockdown. However, neither instance posed a threat to students.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO