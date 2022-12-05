Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
January 2023 Vero Beach EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's CluesKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"Kristin Leigh WilsonGifford, FL
Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle MarketKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Examining the crisis code system in area schools after 2 Code Red commands in PBC
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Parents of students in Palm Beach County Schools are questioning the district’s emergency codes – feeling like it may be causing unnecessary panic. This – after Suncoast High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown last night – hours after Jupiter High School was also placed on lockdown. However, neither instance posed a threat to students.
Inmate Roadside Cleanup Program returns to Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The roads in Indian River County may look cleaner. On Dec. 10, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office's Inmate Roadside Cleanup Program restarted in different areas of the county. The program is designed to keep the roadways clean from trash and debris.
Delray Beach Police in need of toys for annual drive
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Help brighten a child's Christmas this year. The Delray Beach Police Department is in need of more toys for their annual toy drive. They are looking for stuffed animals and scooters for pre-teen and teenaged boys and girls. They also need body wash and...
Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
Drinking deputy 'abandoning his post, sleeping in his truck' instead of patrolling PBIA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy was accused of reporting for duty at Palm Beach International Airport while intoxicated. If that sounds familiar, it’s because CBS12 News reported on the same deputy facing that accusation six months earlier. The previous incident happened...
Fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ignoring railroad signs proved fatal Friday night. On Dec. 9, Layfun Moore Jr., 36, was driving eastbound on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth. At the same time, a Brightline passenger train was travelling northbound, approaching the intersection of Washington Avenue. According to the Palm...
Missing 15-year-old from Palm Beach County found
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen that was reported missing on Sunday has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was looking for 15-year-old Jenniffer A Ramirez Jimenez who was last seen in West Palm Beach. Deputies say she was last seen getting into a gray...
Repeat winners among participants at the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — While many spent Sunday sitting on the couch and watching NFL football, over three thousand athletes took to the streets of West Palm Beach as the sun was rising on a beautiful day. It's always a sight to see when the Garden of...
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County celebrates 100 years of serving others
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It is one of America’s oldest and most respected charities and this week marks a huge milestone for them; the Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is celebrating 100 years of service to those in need. From soup kitchens and shelters to...
Coast guard, Vanilla Ice, and fatal crash: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Video: Coast Guard rescues 1, stops illegal migrant landing off the Florida coast. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued one person after stopping an illegal migrant landing 15 miles off the Florida Coast. Air...
Sheriff: Felon runs from deputies in Indian River County, caught later that same day
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted on multiple charges got away from police only to be caught later that same day, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Zanja Stinson was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and improper exhibition of a firearm.
Home invasion suspects from out of town charged with stealing safe that contained $736,000
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a second arrest after a home invasion in which robbers stole a safe that had about $736,000 in cash. That violent incident happened more than nine months ago, back in February, near West Palm Beach. The home was south of Forest Hill Boulevard, between Jog Road and Military Trail.
Boynton Beach Police mourns loss of an officer
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department announced the passing of Officer Dennis Castro today. Early Saturday morning, Castro was involved in a single vehicle car accident, while off-duty. He died from severe injuries sustained from the crash. “As a former Officer and Detective at the...
Sheriff: Shooting breaks out over infidelity and meth in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in jail following a shooting in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Mark Perruzzi, 64, and Jason Nesbitt, 46, got into an altercation on Dec. 4 over infidelity and methamphetamine. Deputies say, Perruzzi found out...
Human remains found in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found unidentified remains in a community in Palm Beach Gardens. The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said the remains were found on Thursday night in a canal at the Steeplechase community. Police say the remains belong to a woman and are working...
Police are looking for man wanted for a burglary in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is looking for a man involved in a burglary. Officers say they have photos of a man involved in a burglary on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Police say officers have already arrested another man, Henry Castro Jr. for his involvement...
Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
Florida man found in swamp 2 days after he was accused of beating his father
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man spent two nights in the swamp after deputies said he beat his father. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Cory Philippe was wanted by deputies after he had brutally beaten his father with a metal object. The search started on Wednesday...
House catches fire after homeowner was attacked by unknown assailant, authorities say
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — An attack led to a house fire in Stuart, authorities said. Martin County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Luckily, firefighters managed to contain the fire into one area of the home. Authorities said the fire was set after the...
Dispute over dirt on a shirt leads to food fight, a bite on the victim's back
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with one of the more interesting calls for help. A man reported a woman throwing food and bottles at him, as well as biting him. According to the arrest report, he told a Boynton Beach police officer their screaming “turned physical...
