ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Examining the crisis code system in area schools after 2 Code Red commands in PBC

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Parents of students in Palm Beach County Schools are questioning the district’s emergency codes – feeling like it may be causing unnecessary panic. This – after Suncoast High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown last night – hours after Jupiter High School was also placed on lockdown. However, neither instance posed a threat to students.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Delray Beach Police in need of toys for annual drive

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Help brighten a child's Christmas this year. The Delray Beach Police Department is in need of more toys for their annual toy drive. They are looking for stuffed animals and scooters for pre-teen and teenaged boys and girls. They also need body wash and...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ignoring railroad signs proved fatal Friday night. On Dec. 9, Layfun Moore Jr., 36, was driving eastbound on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth. At the same time, a Brightline passenger train was travelling northbound, approaching the intersection of Washington Avenue. According to the Palm...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Missing 15-year-old from Palm Beach County found

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen that was reported missing on Sunday has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was looking for 15-year-old Jenniffer A Ramirez Jimenez who was last seen in West Palm Beach. Deputies say she was last seen getting into a gray...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Boynton Beach Police mourns loss of an officer

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department announced the passing of Officer Dennis Castro today. Early Saturday morning, Castro was involved in a single vehicle car accident, while off-duty. He died from severe injuries sustained from the crash. “As a former Officer and Detective at the...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Human remains found in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found unidentified remains in a community in Palm Beach Gardens. The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said the remains were found on Thursday night in a canal at the Steeplechase community. Police say the remains belong to a woman and are working...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Police are looking for man wanted for a burglary in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is looking for a man involved in a burglary. Officers say they have photos of a man involved in a burglary on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Police say officers have already arrested another man, Henry Castro Jr. for his involvement...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy