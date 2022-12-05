ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Ain't Perfect': Eerie Tweets From Suspect Arrested In Takeoff's Death Emerge

By Haley Gunn
 3 days ago
The suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff posted an eerie tweet a week after the Migos star was killed RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Houston Police Department announced the arrest of Patrick Xavier Clark , 33, on December 2 — exactly a month after Takeoff's life ended outside a bowling alley.

The 33-year-old suspect worked as a club promoter and police alleged that Clark was the one who fired the deadly weapon leading to Takeoff's death.

Many have closely examined Clark's social media accounts since his arrest was announced.

On November 2, a day after the shooting, Clark tweeted, "God got me he been had me."

A week later, on November 8, the promoter published two tweets.

"Been hurt so many times it's hard for me to feel love," Clark wrote on November 8.

A day later, Clark posted again, "I ain't perfect, I'm solid tho."

Sources close to Clark, who owns the Houston-based strip club, The Flame HTX, claimed the club owner was "framed" because he's "not the type" to act violently.

"I know him. He's not like that. I honestly feel like they got the wrong guy," an insider close to Clark told the Daily Beast . "He doesn't get mad or hostile. He's very nice and thoughtful. That's all I have to say. I feel he is being framed."

Another source close to Clark, rapper Jmali , echoed the insider's claim that the alleged suspect did not have a violent history.

"You could see by the reactions of everyone that we're shocked because that's not the type of person [Clark] is," Jmali said of Clark. "He was about business, not violence."

"Pat was similar to Takeoff in that he was quiet and just went about his business," the rapper continued. "That's why this is so surprising to everyone here."

Since the Stir Fry rapper was killed, his family announced the formation of a non-profit , The Rocket Foundation , which focuses on ending gun violence.

Comments / 4

Mir3
2d ago

Earlier video of suspect looks nothing like this guy . I believe police got the wrong guy .

Reply
7
 

