Yuma, AZ

yumadailynews.com

Returning visitor shares moments created at YFD station #5

YUMA - Yuma Fire Department had a returning visitor come into the station. Retired YFD Fire Chief Phillip Cano and his family stopped by Station #5. Chief Cano saw his picture on the wall and rode in the engine. Chief Cano served with the Yuma Fire Department from March 1957...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting

No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents

While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Local elementary school receives gun threats, student found not creditable

YUMA - Yuma police received a call about a possible threat that a student said about taking a gun to school. A parent called the Mary A. Otondo School and told the administration their child overheard the threat at school. The investigation started on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at about...
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Here are the visitation policies at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Cases of flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV are rising in Yuma County and elsewhere. Recently, Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that all hospital visitors must be 16 years of age and older unless a visitor is a patient. Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC, explained the hospital’s...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

El Centro Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing

EL CENTRO – A 20-year-old El Centro man was arrested by El Centro police in connection to a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Third Street that left another person hospitalized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Francisco Jacob Flores was identified by police as the suspect...
EL CENTRO, CA
roselawgroupreporter.com

Plans call for apartment complex on Arizona Ave in Yuma

The owner of property located on South Arizona Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, stretching east to the railroad tracks, intends to clean up the parcels and then sell them for construction of a multifamily apartment complex. The owner, Bruce and Linda D. Butcher Living Trust, requested annexation of the...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

City of El Centro announces Scott Avenue closures December 12-13

EL CENTRO — Eastbound and Westbound traffic lanes will be closed at Scott Avenue near the intersection of Scott Avenue and Imperial Avenue for roadwork in the area on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13, according to a press release. Imperial Avenue will be opened for northbound and...
EL CENTRO, CA
touropia.com

16 Best Things to Do in Yuma, AZ

Fittingly known as the ‘Sunniest City on Earth’, Yuma is situated in the southwest corner of Arizona, surrounded by the Sonoran Desert. Set right on the border with both Mexico and California, it has a wealth of interesting historic attractions and fun outdoor activities for visitors to check out.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

High numbers of winter visitors return to Yuma

It's that time of year when winter visitors make their way to the sunshine capital of the world, Yuma, and contribute tens of millions of dollars to our economy every year. The post High numbers of winter visitors return to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
newsnationnow.com

Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns

(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

Locals in Yuma can now access the Emergency Rental Assistance Program

YUMA - The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) has partnered with Yuma County to expand access to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to Yuma County residents. Effective December 3, 2022, DES has opened its program to provide rent and utility assistance to eligible Yuma County renters affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Christmas Tree Takes Root in Calexico Promenade

CALEXICO – As part of a longstanding tradition, Calexico resident Laura Talamantes and her family like to attend Christmas holiday events the city sponsors. The tradition dates back to when Talamantes’ mother would watch her perform in the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band during its participation in the city’s annual Christmas parade.
CALEXICO, CA

