Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced
A Yuma man, charged with sexual abuse after a runaway teen was found in his home, received his sentence in court yesterday. The post Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Returning visitor shares moments created at YFD station #5
YUMA - Yuma Fire Department had a returning visitor come into the station. Retired YFD Fire Chief Phillip Cano and his family stopped by Station #5. Chief Cano saw his picture on the wall and rode in the engine. Chief Cano served with the Yuma Fire Department from March 1957...
yumadailynews.com
Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting
No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
yumadailynews.com
About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents
While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
yumadailynews.com
Local elementary school receives gun threats, student found not creditable
YUMA - Yuma police received a call about a possible threat that a student said about taking a gun to school. A parent called the Mary A. Otondo School and told the administration their child overheard the threat at school. The investigation started on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at about...
Man shot to death in Seeley by deputies
A man was shot to death today by deputies in Seeley, California. The post Man shot to death in Seeley by deputies appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County AAA cancels December meeting
The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging has released a statement, saying they have canceled this month's Advisory Council meeting. The post Imperial County AAA cancels December meeting appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Here are the visitation policies at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Cases of flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV are rising in Yuma County and elsewhere. Recently, Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that all hospital visitors must be 16 years of age and older unless a visitor is a patient. Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC, explained the hospital’s...
calexicochronicle.com
El Centro Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing
EL CENTRO – A 20-year-old El Centro man was arrested by El Centro police in connection to a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Third Street that left another person hospitalized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Francisco Jacob Flores was identified by police as the suspect...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Plans call for apartment complex on Arizona Ave in Yuma
The owner of property located on South Arizona Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, stretching east to the railroad tracks, intends to clean up the parcels and then sell them for construction of a multifamily apartment complex. The owner, Bruce and Linda D. Butcher Living Trust, requested annexation of the...
thedesertreview.com
City of El Centro announces Scott Avenue closures December 12-13
EL CENTRO — Eastbound and Westbound traffic lanes will be closed at Scott Avenue near the intersection of Scott Avenue and Imperial Avenue for roadwork in the area on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13, according to a press release. Imperial Avenue will be opened for northbound and...
touropia.com
16 Best Things to Do in Yuma, AZ
Fittingly known as the ‘Sunniest City on Earth’, Yuma is situated in the southwest corner of Arizona, surrounded by the Sonoran Desert. Set right on the border with both Mexico and California, it has a wealth of interesting historic attractions and fun outdoor activities for visitors to check out.
High numbers of winter visitors return to Yuma
It's that time of year when winter visitors make their way to the sunshine capital of the world, Yuma, and contribute tens of millions of dollars to our economy every year. The post High numbers of winter visitors return to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
newsnationnow.com
Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns
(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
yumadailynews.com
Locals in Yuma can now access the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
YUMA - The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) has partnered with Yuma County to expand access to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to Yuma County residents. Effective December 3, 2022, DES has opened its program to provide rent and utility assistance to eligible Yuma County renters affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Virus cases in Yuma cause concern
A trio of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza viruses is plaguing the Yuma community. The post Virus cases in Yuma cause concern appeared first on KYMA.
Humane Society hosts ten-day giving event
The Humane Society's ten days of giving begins on December 14. The post Humane Society hosts ten-day giving event appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Christmas Tree Takes Root in Calexico Promenade
CALEXICO – As part of a longstanding tradition, Calexico resident Laura Talamantes and her family like to attend Christmas holiday events the city sponsors. The tradition dates back to when Talamantes’ mother would watch her perform in the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band during its participation in the city’s annual Christmas parade.
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Hitting the dunes, Cibola hoops pulls off big comeback
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Red Bull Sand Scrambler returns to Imperial County at the Glamis Dunes this weekend for its second straight run. In boys basketball, Cibola pulls off the comeback to win by one late after falling behind by as many as 18 in the first quarter.
