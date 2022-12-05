Read full article on original website
First brick street in the world was laid in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston, West Virginia. The brick road was laid on Summers Street, but there isn’t much brick left to see nowadays. Before brick roads, most streets were made out of dirt and gravel. In 1870,...
Metro News
As three viruses spread, Governor Justice urges caution
With three viruses spreading, Gov. Jim Justice and state officials are warning state residents to take precautions. Hospitals are at 80 percent capacity across the nation. Only a portion of that is attributed to covid-19 patients, though. Seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are also responsible for much of the hospital surge.
Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
Southern Regional Jail reports 13th death so far this year
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA News) By Annie Moore – Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A...
Metro News
Fire death under investigation in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Charleston. The blaze occurred in a residence in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. The Charleston fire marshal is investigating. The man was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital....
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Metro News
With concerns swirling, DHHR’s performance will be a top legislative focus
Just ahead of the next regular session, West Virginia lawmakers have been making it clear they intend to take a long look at the Department of Health and Human Resources. Multiple interim committee meetings this past week focused on DHHR. Both House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair have said the agency’s performance will be a legislative priority.
Metro News
Contract awarded for Hal Greer Blvd. upgrades
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A long anticipated upgrade to a major entrance to the city of Huntington will soon begin. Governor Jim Justice visited Huntington Friday to announce the award of a contract for $13.5 Million to St. Albans based Triton Construction for the work. “How long have we driven...
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State.
Metro News
School resource officer nation rep says WV fake school shooting call “absolutely scripted”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Association of School Resource Officers says there have been swatting calls like the ones that occurred in West Virginia this week in 38 states and Washington, D.C. in recent months. Association Director of Operations Mac Hardy said he listened to the fake school shooting...
5 from West Virginia charged with COVID fraud
A Bridgeport man is among five people from West Virginia who were indicted on Tuesday for alleged COVID-19 fraud.
WSAZ
One dead after house fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled flames at a home. Charleston Fire Department tells WSAZ.com one person has died following a house fire. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just after midnight in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Firefighters believe the property to be abandoned, but a neighbor told them...
1 man dead after domestic shooting in Clay Township, Ohio
UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 9:40 p.m.): Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released the name of the man who died in a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. His family member, Bobby O. Coon, age 40, of Gallipolis, was taken […]
thelevisalazer.com
LOCAL METHODISTS SPLITTING WITH DENOMINATION AMID HOMOSEXUAL AND THEOLOGICAL DEBATES
LOUISA, KY. — Amid what has become a state and national uproar in the United Methodist denomination, at least two Lawrence County churches are listed as voting to withdraw from the state conference mostly over homosexuality in the pulpit. Professor Sonny Branham, a Louisa native who is a professor...
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
Winter predictions released for West Virginia: La Nina strikes again
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The sight of Christmas trees and the ringing of sleigh bells means it will soon be the coldest time of year. But for many of us, the season doesn’t really start until we can wake up and see our lawns covered in snow. A forecast of our winter weather should start […]
Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire
UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
Metro News
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Boone County
SETH, W.Va. — One person died after being hit by a CSX train early Friday morning in Boone County. Authorities said the deadly collision was reported at just after 12:30 on Prenter Road near Seth. State police troopers and CSX are investigating.
