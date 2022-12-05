ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

Metro News

As three viruses spread, Governor Justice urges caution

With three viruses spreading, Gov. Jim Justice and state officials are warning state residents to take precautions. Hospitals are at 80 percent capacity across the nation. Only a portion of that is attributed to covid-19 patients, though. Seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are also responsible for much of the hospital surge.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fire death under investigation in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Charleston. The blaze occurred in a residence in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. The Charleston fire marshal is investigating. The man was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital....
CHARLESTON, WV
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Metro News

With concerns swirling, DHHR’s performance will be a top legislative focus

Just ahead of the next regular session, West Virginia lawmakers have been making it clear they intend to take a long look at the Department of Health and Human Resources. Multiple interim committee meetings this past week focused on DHHR. Both House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair have said the agency’s performance will be a legislative priority.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Contract awarded for Hal Greer Blvd. upgrades

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A long anticipated upgrade to a major entrance to the city of Huntington will soon begin. Governor Jim Justice visited Huntington Friday to announce the award of a contract for $13.5 Million to St. Albans based Triton Construction for the work. “How long have we driven...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

One dead after house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled flames at a home. Charleston Fire Department tells WSAZ.com one person has died following a house fire. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just after midnight in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Firefighters believe the property to be abandoned, but a neighbor told them...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 man dead after domestic shooting in Clay Township, Ohio

UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 9:40 p.m.): Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released the name of the man who died in a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. His family member, Bobby O. Coon, age 40, of Gallipolis, was taken […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire

UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Boone County

SETH, W.Va. — One person died after being hit by a CSX train early Friday morning in Boone County. Authorities said the deadly collision was reported at just after 12:30 on Prenter Road near Seth. State police troopers and CSX are investigating.
BOONE COUNTY, WV

