Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
FBC’s Living Christmas Tree musical wraps up in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist Church in Lawton completed its final performance of the Living Christmas Tree for the year Sunday night. This is the church’s 41st year bringing the program to life. Audience members listened to more than 100 voices perform with a full orchestra and cast.
kswo.com
Lawton church offers 24/7 Blessing Box for families in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This time of year is centered around giving. One Lawton church is maintaining a Blessing Box to accommodate those in need. The Blessing Box is a year-round food pantry service, but this one is unique. Unlike other food donation services, the Blessing Box allows for those...
kswo.com
KrisCross gym in Elgin hosts Tumbling with Santa competition
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - KrisCross Gym in Elgin hosted a Tumbling with Santa competition Saturday. The meet featured four power tumbling events for tumblers to compete in. Athletes between the ages of three and 18-years-old competed in events by age group. Gym owner Kris Wilson said the opportunity to compete...
kswo.com
Blackout Rucking crew joins ‘Share your Christmas’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joining us in the spirit of Christmas giving was the Blackout Rucking Crew. Rucking is a special kind of walking with weighted rucksacks or backpacks and Friday the group loaded up their bags with toys and food for donations. The exercise group walked from Elmer Thomas...
kswo.com
Duncan native inspires people around the world
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
kswo.com
City of Lawton announces 2022 Holiday Hours
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the city’s schedule of closures for the 2022 holiday season. According to a press release, all City of Lawton offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 for the observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
kswo.com
Ft. Sill Families participate in Trees for Troops
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’ll be a Merry Christmas for the Fort Sill soldiers and their families who picked up free live Christmas trees Saturday morning. This is the 15th year the installation has participated in the Trees For Troops program. The Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx partner up...
kswo.com
More than 80 SWOK vocalists perform Handel’s “Messiah”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 80 vocalists from across southwest Oklahoma performed Handel’s “Messiah” Saturday evening. It included members from the Lawton Schubert Music Club, Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel and the Cameron University/Lawton Civic Chorus. Composed by George Handel, “Messiah” follows the prophecy, life,...
kswo.com
Edward A. Hillary Jr. Memorial Highway dedicated in Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt and other state leaders were in Comanche County on Friday, to dedicate a portion of a highway to honor a major figure in Southwest Oklahoma. The ‘Edward A. Hilliary Jr. Memorial Highway’, a stretch of road off Highway 58 and Highway 49 outside...
kswo.com
American Red Cross handing out Christmas cards
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the past couple of weeks, the American Red Cross has been collecting Christmas cards for the troops. The program started seven years ago after the foundation kept receiving calls from people who wanted to send Christmas cards to the soldiers. Along with the cards, other...
kswo.com
MacArthur High hosts Archery competition
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of young archers gathered at MacArthur High School on Thursday for a varsity bow competition. MacArthur hosted 65 middle and high school archers from across southwest Oklahoma as they competed against each other for the win. Participating schools included Macarthur High, the Lawton Academy of...
kswo.com
Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha. The 23-year-old headed eastbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his...
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
kswo.com
Ft. Sill ceremony honors soldiers with Army expertise badges
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Friday, Fort Sill took the time to honor a group who went above and beyond to better themselves as soldiers. In a ceremony, several soldiers were given the “Expert Infantry Badge” and “Expert Soldier Badge”. Each recipient went through five intense...
kswo.com
Girls Wrestling continues to grow
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - I’m here for the Wrestle Like A Girl Invitational at Cache High School. This event is in year two. Last year they had 150 girls and this year it’s double. Cache high school introduced their wrestling program last year and this season Duncan High...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- Severe weather update
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front tomorrow brings a delayed drop in temperatures and the possibility of some December severe weather. Throughout tonight we keep cloudy skies. Winds are light form the south at 5-15 mph. The cloud cover hangs on through tomorrow, as the passage of a cold front brings storms along the boundary.
Comments / 0