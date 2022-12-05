ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick: Who’ll Fare Better With His New Team in 2023?

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Richard Childress could never have imagined it a year ago, but the NASCAR Cup Series team owner has traded Tyler Reddick for Kyle Busch . There’s an 11-year difference in ages and an even greater disparity in resumes, contributing to how they’ll be scrutinized throughout next season.

So, Busch vs. Reddick: Who’ll fare better in 2023?

Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick plays out in a new environment in 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iMgd_0jYNgpxY00

Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick will be new faces in the respective garages of Richard Childress Racing and 23XI Racing in the upcoming season. It will be more than just the surrounding personnel that will be new to them.

Busch, 37, drove Toyotas the past 15 seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing . Now, he’ll be back in a Chevy for the first time since his Hendrick Motorsports days in 2003-07. Reddick, 26, moves in the opposite direction, leaving RCR’s No. 8 Chevy for the Toyotas at 23XI.

That’s an advantage for Busch, particularly when he’s looking for help on superspeedways. Drivers prioritize themselves above all else, with the well-being of their team not to be overlooked. When all else fails, drivers aligned with the same manufacturer will come together to provide a push for drivers of the same model, and it can be crucial on the big tracks.

Speaking of teammates, RCR and 23XI are heavily invested in different ways when it comes to their second cars. Austin Dillion, the owner’s grandson, drives the No. 3 Chevy at RCR, so there will always be a suspicion that the organization might be throwing more resources his way. On the other hand, 23XI is obligated to some extent to prioritize Bubba Wallace because of sponsorship money. It’s not as though Reddick will be neglected, but he doesn’t become the 23XI’s alpha driver by default.

The case for or against Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick made significant strides in his third full season in the NASCAR Cup Series by scoring the first three victories of his career. The first two were at Road America and the Indianapolis road course. If you were looking to find the least successful combination of the 2022 NASCAR season, “Toyota” and “road courses” would be near or at the top of the list, which doesn’t bode well.

Reddick is leaving one of the teams that did reasonably well at figuring out the Next Gen car in its first season to join another that fared respectably. Combined, Reddick and Austin Dillon went from no victories and 11 top-five finishes in 2021 to four wins and 15 top-five showings this season. Had Kurt Busch driven a full season, he and Bubba Wallace would have shown similar gains at 23XI.

One thing Reddick will have going for him in 2023 is that he’s no longer a lame duck. Reddick blindsided Richard Childress in midseason by striking a deal with 23XI that was supposed to start in 2024. The tension was apparent after the announcement, and it could have grown exponentially in 2023 had he not been granted his release by the owner.

The case for or against Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing

RELATED: Joey Logano Has a Year to Perfect a Task Kyle Busch Thinks the 2022 NASCAR Champ Botched the First Time

Fourteen finishes outside the top 10 in a 16-race stretch late in the season would raise normally raise concerns, but it’s important to know the back story. Kyle Busch went through most of the season trying to hammer out a new contract with Joe Gibbs Racing as both sides knew Mars, Inc., was leaving as the No. 18 Toyota’s primary sponsor.

Busch and RCR announced their deal on Sept. 13, and his next two races ended with a blown engine and a wreck, taking him out of the playoffs. After that, though, Busch finished in the top 10 in three of six races, including third place on the Roval and in Las Vegas.

We’re not sure whether Busch aligning with Richard Childress, with whom he had famously feuded years earlier, suggests Busch lacked better options or if it was a vote of confidence for RCR, but the driver is going to be motivated in 2023.

Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick is lopsided in career victories – 60 to 3 – but they were relatively even in overall performance last season. Still, Busch has all that experience across 18 full seasons and something to prove.

If a final playoff spot or advancement to the semifinals comes down to Kyle Bush vs. Tyler Reddick, go with Busch until Reddick makes a convincing case otherwise.

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

The post Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick: Who’ll Fare Better With His New Team in 2023? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Never Forget the Time He Got Fired From His Dad's Car Dealership

There are plenty of NASCAR fans who adamantly argue that Dale Earnhardt Jr. wouldn't be where he is today if not for the Earnhardt name and the legacy secured for him by his late dad, "The Intimidator" himself, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Whether or not you agree with that sentiment, one thing's for sure: there was a time when having the Earnhardt name didn't mean squat for ol' Junior. At least it didn't keep him from getting fired from Dale Sr.'s car dealership.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Popculture

Kevin Harvick: Major Career Change Possibly Being Lined up for NASCAR Favorite

Kevin Harvick could be making a career change once the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series series comes to an end. According to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the NASCAR star could join the Fox Sports broadcast team in 2024. Harvick could replace Jeff Gordon who stepped away from the booth following the 2021 season. For the last two seasons, Fox Sports has been filling that spot with several individuals to work alongside announcer Mike Joy and color commentator Clint Bowyer.
Racing News

Hailie Deegan robbed

The NASCAR driver explained an issue at the airport during the NASCAR Awards show trip. Hailie Deegan and Chase Cabre are dating. The two were at the NASCAR Awards show last week. The had some airport trouble…. “Just had some loser go into Hailie’s bag and take her wallet while...
FanSided

NASCAR: 5 possible Joe Gibbs Racing replacements for 2023

With Ty Gibbs set to move to Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team in 2023 and Brandon Jones off to JR Motorsports, who will replace them in the Xfinity Series?. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is officially set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season, ending a 15-year run with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota.
Speedway Digest

Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch Usher in New Era with both Change and Familiarity

French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously wrote “plus ca change, plus c’est la même chose”. Roughly translated to “The more things change, the more they stay the same”, the Frenchman’s words in 1849 have a lot of merit for Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch heading into their inaugural season together in 2023.
NBC Sports

RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
Speedway Digest

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen to Sponsor Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, the casual dining restaurant known for homemade American classics at affordable prices, will sponsor Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team beginning in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced today. As part of the multi-race, multi-year agreement, RCR will provide strategic content, marketing and communications plans around...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Driving Hire

On Tuesday, it was announced that Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 24 truck on a full-time basis for GMS Racing. He'll compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Caruth, 20, competed in the ARCA Menards Series last year. He finished third in points. In addition to competing in the...
fordauthority.com

NASCAR Ford Driver Joey Logano Gives Heartfelt Championship Speech: Video

Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 NASCAR Ford Mustang and 2022 Cup Series champion, took to the stage in Nashville to deliver his acceptance speech on December 1st. Mario Andretti opened for Logano, which was a huge honor for the two-time Cup Series champ. “When I was a kid, I got a picture signed from Mario Andretti that said, ‘To Joey, always chase your dreams,” he said. “How about this for a dream? We’re living out the dream now!”
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing Announces NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Crew Chief Lineup for the 2023 Season

No. 23 – Jeff Hensley. No surprises here, veteran Jeff Hensley will return to the top of the box and work with Grant Enfinger for their sixth season together. Hensley made news headlines in July when it was announced that he would be returning with Grant Enfinger for the remainder of the 2022 season, and once the change was made, results began to show. In nine races that season, Hensley was able to guide Enfinger to four top-fives and five top-10 finishes, including a thrilling victory at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. It’s hard to beat the chemistry that he and Enfinger have built up over the years, which makes sense why the duo will continue their relationship leading into 2023.
The Comeback

Rajah Caruth joins NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team

NASCAR, which has been trying to bring more diversity into the sport, has added another full-time Black driver to its ranks. NBC Sports reported Tuesday that GMS Racing has signed Rajah Caruth to drive the No. 24 truck full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The 20-year-old Caruth competed in seven Xfinity Series races last Read more... The post Rajah Caruth joins NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: NASCAR Honors Coy Gibbs with Touching Tribute Video

Tragedy struck the world of NASCAR earlier this year with the sudden passing of Coy Gibbs in November. He died just one day after his son, Ty Gibbs, claimed the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. On Wednesday, a month after Coy’s sudden death, NASCAR released a touching tribute video to...
FanBuzz

Kevin Harvick Once Slammed Goodyear's "Piece of Crap Tires" After Disaster Struck at Las Vegas

Let's talk tires. On December 1, Goodyear and NASCAR announced that they reached a multi-year agreement to renew the Akron, Ohio-based company's position as the exclusive tire provider of NASCAR. While Goodyear has been part of NASCAR since the mid-'50s, its title as the "official tire of NASCAR" dates back to only 1997. The new deal allows the company to keep this designation, and also re-ups its title sponsor deal for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

221K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy