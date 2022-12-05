Read full article on original website
Thunderbolt 12: Tracking road conditions in White Plains
News 12's Carol Wilkinson was in Thunderbolt 12 checking out the road conditions on Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains.
Massive fire consumes Ossining home
A massive fire consumed a home Sunday afternoon at 4 State Street in Ossining.
Thunderbolt 12: Tracking road conditions in Fairfield County
News 12 Connecticut’s Shosh Bedrosian was in Thunderbolt 12 checking out Fairfield County’s road conditions.
Thunderbolt 12: Checking out road conditions south of Morris County
News 12 New Jersey's Naomi Yane was in Thunderbolt 12 checking out road conditions on NJ-24 leaving Morris County.
Guinness World Record-holding family from Dutchess beats own holiday lights record
The Gay family won in 2014 with more than 601,000 lights. That's 101,000 fewer than they have this year.
Rye Brook police search for missing 15-year-old girl who ran away from home
Police say Reina Rolon ran away from her grandmother's home in Rye Brook on Friday around 6 p.m.
Police search for missing 12-year-old, 15-year-old West Farm brothers
Authorities say 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their West Farms home on Friday around 8 a.m.
'We went to almost every area:' Searchers puzzled over case of missing woman found dead in Goshen pond
Domingo Ramos, of Keep Hope Alive 845, a group that had been spreading awareness about the incident, said "usually if a car goes missing we check the back roads... We checked parking lots, we went to almost every area," he said, including hotels.
Over 140 abandoned, homeless pets flown from Puerto Rico to find new 'fur-ever' homes in the Hudson Valley
Over 140 cats and dogs landed at the Westchester County Airport from Puerto Rico on Sunday to get new "fur-ever" homes ahead of Christmas. Pet transport charity Wings of Rescue flew the abandoned and homeless pets from The Sato Project in Puerto Rico. All the animals were rescued from the...
Orange County DA: Child grazed by bullet in City of Newburgh
Authorities said the incident occurred Saturday night on Kenny Court.
Parade to be held in honor of late Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino
The parade will then make its way to the Yonkers Police Department Headquarters and the Yonkers Police Department First Precinct.
Yonkers firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in vacant home
When firefighters arrived, they were unable to make entry because the floor had collapsed.
Conductors: Man banned from LIRR seen riding train again shortly after leaving court for violating ban
Michael Harewood was the first person to be ordered not to ride the LIRR after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an MTA transit worker in November.
Police: Food delivery driver robbed in Nutley
Essex County police say there has been a rash of recent carjackings following the gunpoint robbery of a food delivery driver in Nutley earlier this week. They say a man and woman threatened the food delivery driver with a gun in Nutley. Officials say the thieves stole the car, food and money. That duo also fit the description of another carjacking in Belleville.
STORM WATCH: 1-3 inches of wet snow for parts of the Hudson Valley Sunday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says parts of the Hudson Valley will see periods of wet snow throughout Sunday with accumulations between 1 to 3 inches.
Nassau police: 5 arrested for illegally selling cannabis and THC chocolate bars at 2 smoke shops
Police say three people are accused of illegally selling the products at Da Smoke Spot at 230 Merrick Road in Oceanside.
Nyack school district to appoint Clarkstown school district official as new superintendent
Susan Yom will be formally appointed at the Board's meeting on Tuesday after a site visit and successful contract negotiations.
Drug task force searches Hyde Park man’s home for counterfeit oxycodone prescription pills
It was part of the ongoing narcotics investigation into counterfeit oxycodone prescription pills being sold in the Dutchess area.
Victim in overnight Hutchinson crash walked to police headquarters, officials say
Fire officials say that one of the people involved in a serious crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway Thursday night apparently walked themself to a police station. That person was initially believed to have been ejected in the crash in the Rye Brook area of the parkway, and crews had been searching for them for a period of time.
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Kings Bay Y day camp, stealing $500
Authorities say the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock at a glass window during the middle of the night last Sunday.
