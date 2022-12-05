Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Children and teens take part in 5th Shop with a Boss event at Hollywood Target
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Children and teens in Hollywood got the chance to shop with a boss this weekend. The Entrepreneur Education and Development Center held its fifth annual Shop with a Boss event at the Target on Hollywood Boulevard, Saturday morning. Each attendee was given $100 to spend on...
WSVN-TV
Snapping turtle released into Doral lake after treatment for fractured shell
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A snapping turtle has been released in Doral after being treated for a fractured shell. A team from the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station released the reptile back into the wild, Sunday afternoon. Video showed the turtle as it swam away in Green Heron Lake near Northwest...
WSVN-TV
Santa poses with pets and their humans at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood. VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy. The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
WSVN-TV
Porch pirate swipes security equipment worth over $800 from SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade homeowner hopes surveillance video will help catch the man who stole a pricey package from his front porch. Ulises Caballero said the crook showed up at his home along the 8500 block of Southwest 12th Street, at around 11:30 a.m., Saturday. “Unfortunately,...
WSVN-TV
7News previews Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As preparations finish up the day before the Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade, 7’s Vivian Gonzalez asked organizers of the event what the public is to expect. The boat parade has been an annual event for 51 years and more than one million people...
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest
MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
WSVN-TV
Man found shot in hand in Brickell taken to hospital
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was found shot in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. City of Miami Police units responded to a shooting in the area of 12th Street and Brickell Bay Drive, at around 5:30 p.m., Sunday. Responding officers...
WSVN-TV
1 dead after car crash in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a car crash in Miami. Police responded on Sunday to the deadly crash involving two cars near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane. One of those vehicles burst into flames. Authorities said the driver inside the engulfed car has died. The investigation...
WSVN-TV
6-year-old battling cancer treated to luxury car parade in Pembroke Pines, quality time with Santa
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special South Florida girl received an unexpected and gratifying surprise from Santa. Six-year-old Gabriella Rivera, a member of the Make-A-Wish family, was treated Sunday to a luxury car parade in Pembroke Pines held in her honor. Her father, Robert Rivera, said the surprise comes...
WSVN-TV
Floating tiki, bright holiday decorations delight spectators as 51st Winterfest Boat Parade lights up New River
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a night of delights as scores of boats sailed into one of South Florida’s biggest holiday traditions. For the thousands of South Floridians who took in the awe-inspiring sights along Las Olas, the event billed at the greatest show on H2O lived up to its name.
WSVN-TV
Traffic homicide investigation underway in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic homicide investigation is underway in Miramar after one person reportedly suffered serious injuries. It happened Sunday in the area of Southwest 87th Way and Pembroke Road in Miramar. Police said the incident involves four passengers that were inside a van. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
WSVN-TV
5 hospitalized, 2 with severe burns after boat explodes near Pelican Harbor Marina
MIAMI (WSVN) - An explosion on the water near the Pelican Harbor Marina in Biscayne Bay sent five people to the hospital, two of them suffering from severe burns, authorities said. Miami-Dade Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the...
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida takes groups of children out for Friday night fun at Santa’s Enchanted Forest
MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and if you’re Flo Rida, to give back to the community. The South Florida rapper spread a little holiday cheer at Santa’s Enchanted Forest in Medley, Friday night, giving groups of children a night they will never forget.
WSVN-TV
Grand marshal reception kicks off Winterfest fun ahead of 51st boat parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Before the 51st annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade rolls along the New River this weekend, revelers got to see this year’s grand marshals. A big crowd is expected to come down for the annual bash on the water, Saturday evening. It’s easy...
WSVN-TV
Crews pull 4 from car submerged in South Miami-Dade canal
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in South Miami-Dade performed a water rescue following reports of a car submerged in a canal. The incident happened early Saturday morning at the Black Point Marina near Southwest 244th Street and 87th Avenue. Investigators said four people were inside the vehicle, including...
WSVN-TV
Driver killed in fiery crash involving tow truck in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fiery overnight wreck in Miami that left one driver dead. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash involving a car and a tow truck near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane, just after 12:20 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Pepper spray used in attempted thefts targeting Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to figure out if two similar cases of pepper spray incidents inside two Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade are connected. The first case occurred in Doral at Northwest 41st Street and 97th Avenue, around 10:30 a.m., Friday morning. According to Doral Police, a...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish blaze in Southwest Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames in a Southwest Miami-Dade home. Around 2 a.m., a fire erupted in a house on 178th Terrance near 152nd Avenue, Friday. The family of four was safe after they escaped but devastated. “Thank God my kids are alive,” said homeowner...
WSVN-TV
Hundreds walk for heart health awareness at Miami-Dade Heart Walk
MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people in laced up their sneakers and took steps in Miami for better heart health. For the South Floridians who took part in the 2022 Miami-Dade Heart Walk, it was a Saturday morning well spent. “To pay respect to those suffering from heart disease, do...
WSVN-TV
Riverfront Holiday Village at The Wharf is all dressed up for holidays and ready to show you a good time
This Christmas, don’t be surprised if you get five air fryers. From three people. At first, you might need a drink to recover from all the thoughtfulness … and maybe a few more, because you just sold your air fryers!. It takes a village to throw a really...
Comments / 0