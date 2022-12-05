ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Santa poses with pets and their humans at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood. VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy. The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

7News previews Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As preparations finish up the day before the Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade, 7’s Vivian Gonzalez asked organizers of the event what the public is to expect. The boat parade has been an annual event for 51 years and more than one million people...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man found shot in hand in Brickell taken to hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was found shot in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. City of Miami Police units responded to a shooting in the area of 12th Street and Brickell Bay Drive, at around 5:30 p.m., Sunday. Responding officers...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead after car crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a car crash in Miami. Police responded on Sunday to the deadly crash involving two cars near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane. One of those vehicles burst into flames. Authorities said the driver inside the engulfed car has died. The investigation...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Traffic homicide investigation underway in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic homicide investigation is underway in Miramar after one person reportedly suffered serious injuries. It happened Sunday in the area of Southwest 87th Way and Pembroke Road in Miramar. Police said the incident involves four passengers that were inside a van. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews pull 4 from car submerged in South Miami-Dade canal

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in South Miami-Dade performed a water rescue following reports of a car submerged in a canal. The incident happened early Saturday morning at the Black Point Marina near Southwest 244th Street and 87th Avenue. Investigators said four people were inside the vehicle, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver killed in fiery crash involving tow truck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fiery overnight wreck in Miami that left one driver dead. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash involving a car and a tow truck near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane, just after 12:20 a.m., Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters extinguish blaze in Southwest Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames in a Southwest Miami-Dade home. Around 2 a.m., a fire erupted in a house on 178th Terrance near 152nd Avenue, Friday. The family of four was safe after they escaped but devastated. “Thank God my kids are alive,” said homeowner...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Hundreds walk for heart health awareness at Miami-Dade Heart Walk

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people in laced up their sneakers and took steps in Miami for better heart health. For the South Floridians who took part in the 2022 Miami-Dade Heart Walk, it was a Saturday morning well spent. “To pay respect to those suffering from heart disease, do...
MIAMI, FL

