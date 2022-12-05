ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago mayoral election: Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson try to kick each other off the ballot

By Craig Wall via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3HVK_0jYNfHLz00

The battle over the ballot in the Chicago mayoral race was coming into focus on Monday afternoon.

Monday is the deadline for candidates to file petition challenges to try and knock competitors off the ballot.

It appears that Mayor Lori Lightfoot will not face any petition challenges in her bid for reelection, and she is not planning to go after any of her challengers. But, some of them are going after one another, which could winnow the field before the Feb. 28 election.

Willie Wilson was one of the first candidates for Chicago mayor to file his nominating petitions last month, reporting more than 60,000 signatures.

But now, one of his competitors, Ja'Mal Green, said there are grounds to challenge the validity of many of those signatures. He pointed to page after page of Wilson's petitions, where the handwriting was so similar for different people that it raised suspicions.

"When we looked at the amount of fraud in the tens of thousands of signatures that were fraudulently signed, we just said we just had to do something about this," Green said.

SEE ALSO | Mayor Lori Lightfoot among candidates filing last-minute petitions for Chicago mayoral election

But, Green is himself facing signature challenges from Wilson.

"He doesn't have enough signatures. We went through them at the board, compared the signatures and the registration records on the petitions to what's on the board's records and he didn't have enough valid signatures of registered voters," Andrew Finko, Wilson's attorney.

Wilson is also challenging the petitions filed by Rod Sawyer. On Monday afternoon, Wilson's lawyer filed the objection paperwork at the Board of Elections. Candidates need 12,500 valid signatures from registered Chicago voters to get on the ballot, and Wilson's team claims Sawyer fell well short.

While the petitions filed by Chuy Garcia, Kam Buckner and Lightfoot did get reviewed, sources from other campaigns decided those challenges would not be worth the time or expense.

But, longtime Alderman Howard Brookins, who's retiring, said regardless of what the field gets winnowed to, he believes Lightfoot will make it to the runoff.

"I look with the number of candidates, with the people who have sufficient resources to run an incredible race, I look for a runoff and I believe she will at least make it to a runoff, absolutely," Brookins said.

And while the mayoral race, of course, gets the most attention, there will be plenty of challenges in the aldermanic races. One to watch will be the race to replace retiring Ed Burke in the 14th Ward. A Burke lieutenant is expected to face signature challenges in his race against a candidate endorsed by Garcia.

Comments / 16

J'Love
6d ago

Chicago needs a white, male, conservative Republican to take over that city.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesouthlandjournal.com

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty (Orland Park, IL) — The Village of Orland Park held its regular board meeting Monday, December 5. The meeting was held in the Police Department Training Room. In addition to the items on the Agenda, Mayor Pekau took the opportunity to address the lies he believes influenced the 2022 election.
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Placement lottery Tuesday for mayor election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the race for Chicago mayor, Tuesday is the the placement lottery to see where candidates will show up on ballots for the February municipal election.It starts at 10 a.m. at the board's supersite on North ClarkMonday was the deadline for candidates to file petition challenges, an opportunity to try and knock their competitors out of the race.These are the five candidates at risk of getting booted off the ballot. Election judges will determine whether their signatures pass legal muster.As it stands now 12 candidates are in the race. The election is on Feb. 28th.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Several Chicago mayoral candidates could be knocked off the ballot

CHICAGO - In the Chicago mayoral race, the field will likely shrink as challenges are filed to knock several candidates off the ballot. Five mayoral candidates have been challenged, including the son of former mayor Eugene Sawyer, 6th Ward City Council member Roderick Sawyer. However, each of the well-funded front-runners...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker celebrates Illinois’ first Black-owned ‘social equity’ cannabis dispensary

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was on hand to celebrate the opening of a new cannabis dispensary, the state’s first “social equity licensee.” Ivy Hall Dispensary, at 1720 N. Damen Avenue, opened in November. Illinois set aside “social equity” licenses for minority-owned businesses, as the state says minority communities were the hardest […]
ILLINOIS STATE
cwbchicago.com

No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal

Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
CHICAGO, IL
thesource.com

Chicago’s WGCI Big Jam Headlined by Moneybagg Yo Leads to $13,000 Donation to Local Schools

IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school

CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said whether the shooters were in a car or on foot.  Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
117K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy