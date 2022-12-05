Read full article on original website
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Saratoga Investment (SAR) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Why Is Southwest Gas (SWX) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Southwest Gas (SWX). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Southwest Gas due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
3 ‘Forever Battery’ Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Gains
Conventional lithium-ion batteries have become incredibly important for the electrification movement. From powering electric cars to powering devices in everyday use, these batteries have become the focal point of most investors. That said, this existing battery technology may have reached its maximum potential due to physical constraints. On the flip side, solid-state batteries or ‘forever batteries’ deliver superior energy density and safety compared to lithium-ion batteries, pointing to a superior future ahead. As this new form of battery technology evolves and improves, investors should consider betting on these top forever battery stocks.
Why Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Down 16.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS). Shares have lost about 16.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ionis Pharmaceuticals due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2022: AVGO, TEL, ASX, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.76% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down 0.01%. Broadcom (AVGO) was over 3% higher after it reported Q4 earnings of $10.45 a share, up from $7.81 a share during the same...
Why You Should Hold on to Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Stock for Now
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC is well poised to grow on the back of strategic acquisitions, solid Risk and Insurance Services business and geographic expansions. Its disciplined capital-allocation strategy bodes well. However, rising expenses are affecting margins. Marsh & McLennan — with a market cap of $84.9 billion —...
3 Stocks I Will Buy More Of If the Stock Market Tumbles Further
Economists, bank CEOs, and analysts are increasingly worried about a recession striking early next year, which could cause stocks to slide even further than they have in 2022. Yet, just as night follows day, corrections are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle. We don't yet know...
5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023
You don't have to wait until after the holidays for one major sale -- many of the market's top stocks. What's behind this array of low prices? The bear market. It's crushed the valuations of many companies across a variety of industries. We don't know when the market will rebound,...
Should You Buy Mastercard Stock Before 2022 Ends?
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is dominant among worldwide payment processors. The company has a relatively resilient business, which makes it an attractive investment. In this video, I will answer if it's a good idea to buy Mastercard stock right now. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 7, 2022....
3 High-Flying Stocks in 2022 That Should Keep Soaring in 2023
Momentum: In physics, it's a measure of mass and velocity. For stocks, it's the velocity of price changes. But in both realms, momentum can be sustained or it can be lost. Investors obviously prefer stocks with momentum that can keep it going. With this in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick high-flying stocks in 2022 that can keep soaring in 2023. Here's why they chose Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share
At the end of October, I wrote about several top stocks trading for under $20 a share, and I can no longer include some of these on this type of a list -- not because they are no longer great stocks, but because after strong performances, they are no longer under $20 a share.
Should Dividend Investors Buy Macy's Stock for 2023?
Macy's (NYSE: M) improved the business during the pandemic, making it a viable option for dividend stock investors. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 9, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 10, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Macy's. When our award-winning analyst team has...
Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Shares have added about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jazz due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
2 Mining Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The metals and mining sector has been one of the few bright spots in the market this year. As of this writing, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is up 18.6% for the year while the broader markets are down double digits. Metals and mining are notoriously cyclical businesses, so investors may be hesitant to look at mining companies after they posted decent gains this year.
Catalyst (CPRX) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX). Shares have added about 8.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Catalyst due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
DKS or FIVE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Retail - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Five Below (FIVE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover...
Genpact (G) Down 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Genpact (G). Shares have lost about 2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Genpact due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2022: TTE, TRP, XLE, USO, UNG
Energy stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1% at $72.16 per barrel at...
EnerSys (ENS) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EnerSys (ENS). Shares have lost about 2.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EnerSys due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD). Shares have added about 1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kodiak Sciences Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
