Trump Backtracks After Absurd Call for ‘Termination’ of the Constitution

By Asta Hemenway
 6 days ago
Joe Raedle/Getty

Former President Donald Trump’s tried to assure everyone on Monday that he doesn’t actually want to “terminate” the U.S. Constitution—despite his Saturday comments on Truth Social suggesting “all rules, regulations, and articles” in the Constitution be thrown out so he can become president. After the posts, Trump faced digs from his former Vice President Mike Pence and other Republicans on Monday. “The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS,” Trump claimed on his platform Monday. White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said attacks on the law of the land should be “universally condemned.” “The Constitution brings the American people together—regardless of party—and elected leaders swear to uphold it,” Bates said, according to The Hill. “Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation.”

Mary Manion
5d ago

Trump used to have loyal, intelligent people in his corner filtering out all the idiotic statements (Chlorox to fight Covid) and ideas he had. Now he’s got MTG, Mr. Pillow, and Ye. Is the bigger loser the one who lost a well fought election or the one that won’t make it through the primaries? The only people that want Trump to win are the McCarthy gang. Your average American doesn’t want to see the fiasco that is Trump run for any office other than dog catcher.

Thomas Robinson
5d ago

omg..trump didn't say to get rid of the constitution. he said parts of the constitution. Luke the 14th amendment section 3. were incerrectionist can't hold public OFFICE. 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. those mean ladies screwd up his midterm red wave.

