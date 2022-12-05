Read full article on original website
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls home sales drop 44 percent amid ‘major roadblock’ in affordability
Home sales saw a major slowdown in November in Sioux Falls, down 44 percent year-over-year. Last month, 181 homes were sold in the city, according to a report from the Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire, compared with 323 for the same month last year. New listings increased 1.5 percent,...
hubcityradio.com
First Dakota National Bank President retiring at the end of the year
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- A holiday open house was the setting for a retirement recognition of long time First Dakota National Bank President Larry Ness. He says they have grown a lot in his thirty nine years with the bank. Ness says technology has been a big part of that growth. Ness...
Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline
A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem includes paid family leave in new budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just hours after giving birth, work is usually the last thing on a parent’s mind. But for one Sioux Falls family, lack of paid family leave after the birth of their second child meant the father was back at work the next day.
siouxfalls.business
Movers & Shakers
Movers & Shakers features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email [email protected]. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business. First National Wealth Management. Two personal trust officers at First National Wealth Management have earned certification. Kayla O’Neal has received her Certified...
KELOLAND TV
State Penitentiary dealing with ‘fluctuating’ water temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Corrections told KELOLAND News the State Penitentiary is dealing with issues of fluctuating water temperatures. In an email to KELOLAND News, Michael Winder said allegations of long-term hot water issues at the State Penitentiary are false....
dakotanewsnow.com
New Aldi grocery store open for business in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aldi representatives hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of their fourth Sioux Falls location. The new Aldi store, open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., is situated at 4201 W 61st Circle N STE 140 in Sioux Falls. In their press release, Aldi said the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.
dakotanewsnow.com
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
sdpb.org
Southeast South Dakota facing winter weather system Thursday
Another winter weather system is set to impact southeast South Dakota. A winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The system stretches from south central South Dakota to the Brookings area, though areas further south are expected to get more snow. “We are...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
sfsimplified.com
What Gov. Kristi Noem's proposed budget means for Sioux Falls
Simplified: Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday told lawmakers how she'd like them to spend state tax money over the next 18 months. Here's a look at some takeaways that – if passed by the Legislature – will affect folks in Sioux Falls. Why it matters. While the Legislature...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm has arrived across KELOLAND. As of 8 p.m., most roads on the eastern part of South Dakota are covered in snow and ice. Almost 30 school closings and city snow alerts are currently on the KELOLAND closeline. There is a Winter...
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
siouxfalls.business
Planning for the future proves priceless for family development company
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. It started with a question to the team: What would you be nervous about if the CEO/owner were no longer around?. The answers gave Craig Lloyd the motivation needed to start thinking seriously about succession planning. “The list they...
KELOLAND TV
Inside Click Rain’s factory turned office space
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly two years ago, Click Rain digital marketing acquired Lemonly, an info graphic design firm in Sioux Falls. Now the two organizations are finally working under the same roof, in a uniquely redesigned space. When you walk into Click Rain Inc.’s new office, it’s...
kfgo.com
Former Yankton Sioux Tribe’s police chief charged with fraud
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The former police chief of the Yankton Sioux Tribe in South Dakota has been charged by federal prosecutors with wire fraud and theft from the tribe. Federal prosecutors allege that Chris Saunsoci sought wages both from the tribe and a local ministry that was providing flood relief. He allegedly held both positions between September 2020 and 2021 and sought wages for overlapping hours on 139 days. He was paid about $30,500 for both jobs on those days, according to court documents.
KELOLAND TV
Historic bridge work in SF seeks public input
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two historic bridges in Sioux Falls need upgrades and the public can provide input on the plan, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said. The SDDOT received a federal grant to replace timber pile approaches on the east and west ends of bridges P-125...
KELOLAND TV
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. Zone...
