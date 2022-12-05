ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business

The identity has been released of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business.

Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Upon arrival, officers located the man lying on the ground, police said.

The man, who has now been ID'd as Mauricio Quintanilla, age 46, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic.

Police say Quintanilla was homeless.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.