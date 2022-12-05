ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘The Voice’ adds new twist to live semifinals

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VyQuQ_0jYNdwAq00

(NBC) — NBC’s “The Voice” is getting close to the end and the live semifinals are Monday with eight singers vying for the five spots in next week’s finale.

Nerves can get the best of anyone and Team Blake’s Bodie Kuljian said that last week, nerves nearly got the best of him.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever felt like that on stage like, I genuinely was concerned that I was gonna pass out mid-performance,” the artist said.

The stress does not lessen all that much when the singers await their fate.

“As the stakes get higher, it just gets harder and harder,” said Parijita Bastola of Team Legend. “There’s no way of easing the anxiety of either, you know, losing or losing a friend.”

With finale spots on the line Monday, the artists will each deliver a solo performance.

“It’s a country song, but it is a very challenging vocal song and I’m very excited to sing it,” said Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood.

And the artists will also each perform a duet of a Whitney Houston song.

“She is the voice of her generation, but I even go so far to say she is just the voice of every generation because her music is so timeless,” said Justin Aaron of Team Gwen.

She’s so iconic, friends of Team Legend’s Kim Cruse encouraged her to go that route weeks ago.

“I said, ‘Never,’” said Cruse. “I don’t even sing Whitney Houston in karaoke.”

As a teenager, Morgan Myles of Team Camila said she saw the legendary singer close up at a concert.

“I love Whitney and she looked at me,” said Myles. “She looked at us, she looked at us, we looked crazy. But she looked at us.”

Monday, America will be looking and listening to eight singers.

“It’s almost like it’s a dream I don’t want to wake up from,” said Omar Jose Cardona of Team Legend.

Casting votes to decide which five make next week’s finale.

“It’d just be crazy,” said Brayden Lape of Team Blake. “Unbelievable. You know all those words to describe it because it’s so hard to describe it.”

The chance to find the words is almost here.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. It is followed Monday at 10 p.m. by a special holiday edition of “That’s My Jam”, with Jimmy Fallon playing host to some “SNL” alums.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Three men arrested in death of 11-month-old

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.  The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on December 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By the […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us’: Olive Garden parts ways with manager over time off rules

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (WFLA) – A Kansas restaurant is parting ways with its manager after imposing strict rules to employees about taking time off. In a message obtained by KCTV5, it showed an Olive Garden manager telling employees that if they needed to take time off, “[they] might as well go and look for another […]
KANSAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
AMARILLO, TX
Parade

Country Singer Bryce Leatherwood on Following in ‘The Voice’ Alum Morgan Wallen’s Footsteps and What He Loves About Blake Shelton

It goes without saying that Bryce Leatherwood hopes to follow in his coach Blake Shelton’s very successful footsteps when it comes to his career after The Voice, but last week, which was the week that the Top 10 sang songs selected by the fans, the fans picked "Sand in My Boots," a hit that controversial country singer Morgan Wallen took to the top of the charts, for the 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia to sing.
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton’s Fanbase ‘Very Country’ Ahead of Touring With Him

Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach. “I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Performs Heartfelt Rendition of ‘What He Didn’t Do’ on ‘The Voice’: WATCH

Country music superstar Carly Pearce dropped by The Voice last night to perform a show-stopping performance of “What He Didn’t Do.” The Grammy-nominated artist shone onstage in a glittering, skin-tight dress while being surrounded by pillar candles and metal lanterns. The country crooner gave an emotional performance certain to hit a nerve with viewers that have been through a messy breakup.
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy