Arkansas State Police say a Marshall woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Thursday morning near the Searcy and Van Buren county line. According to the fatality report, Geraldine Littleton, 78, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 65 when she apparently lost control of the 2002 Chevrolet she was driving. The report said the vehicle left the roadway vehicle and overturned.

MARSHALL, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO