Dr. Kenneth Lloyd ”Ken” Coon, Sr., age 87 of Hot Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Mountain View, Arkansas, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2022, at his home. Coon was a member of the School Avenue Church of Christ, of Mountain View, Arkansas, a Veteran of the United States Air Force and a graduate of the University of Arkansas. He was married to Sue Coon and had two children, Catherine and Ken, Jr.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO