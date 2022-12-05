ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Give Update On Relationship With 'Mentor' Lisa Vanderpump

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval take the term "business partners" to a whole new level. Through thick and thin, the bond between the Vanderpump Rules costars and best friends has never wavered. In fact, the reality stars' bond continue to grow as they expand their restaurant empire together with the help of Lisa Vanderpump. Schwartz and Sandoval spoke exclusively with OK! at BravoCon 2022 about opening their new cocktail lounge and restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy's, the struggles of business after a global pandemic and the current status of their working relationship with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and...
bravotv.com

Here’s Where Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick Stand Today

Faye has been one of Kyle's nearest and dearest for decades — and we have an update on their friendship. Kyle Richards doesn't need a reason to celebrate her longtime friendship with Faye Resnick. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills O.G. has been close pals with the designer for...
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Says Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards Can Move Past Their Issues

It looks like everything may be love between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards after Teddi Mellencamp’s latest revelation on Watch What Happens Live. Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may remember the pair of friends feuding with each other during season 9, Vanderpump’s last season on RHOBH, over “puppy-gate.” It’s literally way too […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards Can Move Past Their Issues appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
AMY KAPLAN

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show

Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
bravotv.com

Bethenny Frankel Gives an Update on Her and Paul Bernon’s Wedding

The RHONY alum is “happily” engaged to Paul Bernon, but will wedding bells be ringing anytime soon?. Bethenny Frankel is mentioning it all about whether she’s made any plans to marry her longtime fiancé, Paul Bernon. The Business Is Personal author became engaged to the Boston-bred...
People

Maren Morris Says There Were a 'Lot of Identity Crises' in Her Struggle with Postpartum Depression

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd share son Hayes, 2½ Maren Morris is getting candid about her experiences with postpartum depression. Speaking with Willie Geist on the Dec. 4 episode of Sunday Today, the cross-genre talent explained what it was like welcoming son Hayes Andrew in March 2020 as the world was shutting down, experiencing quarantine while struggling with postpartum depression. "I think a lot of identity crises happened there," the singer shared. Morris explained, "Not just being a new parent and a new mother and dealing with postpartum depression for...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy