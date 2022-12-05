Read full article on original website
LeAnn Rimes’ Affair With Co-Star Eddie Cibrian Led to an 11-Year Marriage
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are one of Hollywood's strongest couples, despite their relationship starting as an affair when they were both married to other people.
Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Give Update On Relationship With 'Mentor' Lisa Vanderpump
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval take the term "business partners" to a whole new level. Through thick and thin, the bond between the Vanderpump Rules costars and best friends has never wavered. In fact, the reality stars' bond continue to grow as they expand their restaurant empire together with the help of Lisa Vanderpump. Schwartz and Sandoval spoke exclusively with OK! at BravoCon 2022 about opening their new cocktail lounge and restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy's, the struggles of business after a global pandemic and the current status of their working relationship with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and...
Here’s Where Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick Stand Today
Faye has been one of Kyle's nearest and dearest for decades — and we have an update on their friendship. Kyle Richards doesn't need a reason to celebrate her longtime friendship with Faye Resnick. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills O.G. has been close pals with the designer for...
Teddi Mellencamp Says Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards Can Move Past Their Issues
It looks like everything may be love between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards after Teddi Mellencamp’s latest revelation on Watch What Happens Live. Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may remember the pair of friends feuding with each other during season 9, Vanderpump’s last season on RHOBH, over “puppy-gate.” It’s literally way too […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards Can Move Past Their Issues appeared first on Reality Tea.
John Mellencamp, 71, Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After His Daughter Teddi Introduced Them (Report)
John Mellencamp is dating a much younger woman, Us Weekly reports. A source tells the magazine that John, 71, met skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp. Earlier this month, Teddi posted an Instagram photo of her dad and Marianelly at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera. Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party. When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
‘RHONJ’: Bethenny Frankel Says Teresa Giudice Is ‘Mount Rushmore’ Face of ‘Housewives’ Franchise
Bethenny Frankel from 'RHONY' explains why Teresa Giudice from 'RHONJ' is her 'Mount Rushmore' face of the 'Housewives' franchise.
Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Lindsie Chrisley Has a Large Net Worth After Leaving ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
Lindsie Chrisley amassed a hefty net worth, despite leaving father Todd Chrisley’s reality show Chrisley Knows Best after season 5. Keep reading to find out how the blogger and podcast host makes money. What Is Lindsay Chrisley’s...
Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show
Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
Monique Samuels Reportedly Quits OWN Reality Series Amid Marital Separation and Complaints of Editing
Chris and Monique Samuels appeared on 'RHOP' for four seasons before their acrimonious exit. They then appeared on the OWN reality series, 'Love & marriage: D.C.'
‘RHONY’: Bethenny Frankel Reveals What Really Happened on That Flight With Jill Zarin
Bethenny Frankel from 'RHONY' shared what the surprise flight she shared with Jill Zarin was like and if she thinks Jill is the thirstiest Housewife.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Carrying Aurora to Her Bedroom During a Panic Attack Proves His Codepedency With Robyn’s Kids
In 'Sister Wives' Season 14, Kody carries Robyn's 17-year-old daughter upstairs when she has a panic attack. Is this normal or is their relationship codependent?
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Cast Weighs In on Lisa Hochstein’s Divorce Airing on Season 5: There Were ‘Red Flags’
Putting the "real" in reality TV. Lisa Hochstein's divorce from Lenny Hochstein is a hot topic in season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami — and even her costars were shocked at the way everything played out. "I just thought they were in, like, a little bit of a rut, but I was hopeful […]
Tish Cyrus Goes Instagram Official With ‘Prison Break’ Star Boyfriend
Seven-and-a-half months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus — who is mom to Miley Cyrus as well as singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus — has found love again. She debuted her new love interest on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (Nov. 27), posting a slide of...
Bethenny Frankel Gives an Update on Her and Paul Bernon’s Wedding
The RHONY alum is “happily” engaged to Paul Bernon, but will wedding bells be ringing anytime soon?. Bethenny Frankel is mentioning it all about whether she’s made any plans to marry her longtime fiancé, Paul Bernon. The Business Is Personal author became engaged to the Boston-bred...
Maren Morris Says There Were a 'Lot of Identity Crises' in Her Struggle with Postpartum Depression
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd share son Hayes, 2½ Maren Morris is getting candid about her experiences with postpartum depression. Speaking with Willie Geist on the Dec. 4 episode of Sunday Today, the cross-genre talent explained what it was like welcoming son Hayes Andrew in March 2020 as the world was shutting down, experiencing quarantine while struggling with postpartum depression. "I think a lot of identity crises happened there," the singer shared. Morris explained, "Not just being a new parent and a new mother and dealing with postpartum depression for...
Maren Morris’ Honest Quotes About Motherhood While Raising Her and Ryan Hurd’s Son Hayes
From C-sections to clapbacks! Maren Morris has been opening up about motherhood since giving birth to her and Ryan Hurd's son, Hayes, in March 2020. “Hayes Andrew Hurd,” the country singer wrote via Instagram when the infant arrived. “3/23/20." The news came five months after the Texas native debuted her baby bump. "The irony is just […]
Taylor Armstrong Shares Her Orange-Holding Status Ahead of 'RHOC' Debut (Exclusive)
Taylor Armstrong is still working on securing that orange. Armstrong spoke to ET's Denny Directo at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Friday, where she talked about return to the Real Housewives franchise. "I mean, can we talk about some orange juice?" Armstrong joked about making her debut on...
