Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Dr. Kenneth Lloyd ”Ken” Coon, Sr.
Dr. Kenneth Lloyd ”Ken” Coon, Sr., age 87 of Hot Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Mountain View, Arkansas, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2022, at his home. Coon was a member of the School Avenue Church of Christ, of Mountain View, Arkansas, a Veteran of the United States Air Force and a graduate of the University of Arkansas. He was married to Sue Coon and had two children, Catherine and Ken, Jr.
whiterivernow.com
Batesville native to be part of Arkansas Attorney General’s senior staff next year
A Batesville native will be part of Lt. Governor and Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin’s senior staff when he takes over the Arkansas AG’s office next year. Alexandra Chunn Benton will be Assistant Attorney General and Director, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Benton, who currently serves as Counselor and Deputy...
whiterivernow.com
Lifeplus breaks ground on new facility in Batesville with plans to add 150 jobs, $24 million investment
Featured image (from left): Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Rep. Rick Crawford, Lifeplus international owner Robert Christian, Mayor Rick Elumbaugh, Arkansas Attorney General and Lt. Governor-elect Leslie Rutledge, and Lifeplus General Counsel Scott Lancaster at today’s Lifeplus International expansion groundbreaking in Batesville. Lifeplus International, a world...
whiterivernow.com
Child taken to hospital after accident at Newport Christmas Parade
A 7-year-old child was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a float in the Newport Christmas Parade on Thursday night. Police Chief Larry Dulaney told Region 8 News that the child was on a float throwing candy when he lost his balance and fell under a flatbed trailer.
whiterivernow.com
UACCB ESL classes help student gain workplace communication skills
Learning a second language is not easy. Becoming fluent takes practice, which is why Silvia Scarbrough, 48, became a student at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) English as a Second Language (ESL) program. Scarbrough, a native of Germany, moved to Arkansas in 2009 and has been...
whiterivernow.com
County Judge-elect shares story of his hunt for white-tail buck
Independence County Judge-elect Kevin Jeffery recently shared his experience of hunting a white-tail buck with White River Now. Jeffery harvested the deer on Nov. 26. He said his co-workers at FutureFuel have nicknamed the buck, Judge Buck. Read Jeffery’s thoughts on Judge Buck below. I have been hunting the...
Comments / 0