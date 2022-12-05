ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

‘Love Where He Is': Eagles' Jalen Hurts Makes History With Another Award

Hurts makes history with yet another award originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There’s just no stopping Jalen Hurts right now. The Eagles quarterback and MVP candidate has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week after his performance in a blowout win over the Titans on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery

Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation

When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Unfortunate Hypothetical For Dallas Cowboys

Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to hide his true feelings about the Cowboys. He made that clear once again this Wednesday. While on ESPN's "First Take," Smith came up with a hypothetical scenario where Odell Beckham Jr. signs with the Bills instead of the Cowboys. In this scenario,...
FanSided

Eagles news: Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce introduce New Heights apparel

It’s official. After debuting their New Heights podcast not too long ago, Philadelphia Eagles all-world center Jason Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are officially a phenomenon. Their audience grows with each episode. Currently, their following sits at 304,000 subscribers on YouTube alone, and following their recent discussion with Patrick Mahomes, their brand has grown even larger. They’re definitely at the top of the Inside The Iggles playlist, and guess what? THEY GOT MERCH!
KANSAS CITY, MO

