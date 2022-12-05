Read full article on original website
m1ke Fu!!er
2d ago
I welcome you Suh....I kinda know him from the lions, but now it sound like he is calmed down...90%of our penalties were on the offensive line...get mad suh...FLY MY E.A.G.L.E.S
Reply
4
Mike Kane
2d ago
I loved watching Mr. Suh at Nebraska. I admire his hard work that plays right into philly.He will help us win a championship. One of my all time favorite players at defense Tackle.
Reply
3
Tony Miller
2d ago
A lot of what happens defensively is the other team is doubling the inside guard and the linebackers aren’t filling the gap .To long to react.Another problem is we are not putting enough pressure on the QB thus the loss to Washington.Coaches decision!!
Reply
2
