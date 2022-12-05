Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Once Explained How Despite Being Good Friends And Loving Him Like A Brother ''Kobe Stole All My Moves''
Michael Jordan loved Kobe Bryant like a brother, but still used to mention the fact that Bryant stole all of his moves.
Michael Jordan Once Admitted Being 'Scared And Intimidated' By Coach Dean Smith
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan once admitted that he was scared of coach Dean Smith when he first talked to him.
Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime
Michael Jordan once claimed he would have beaten LeBron James in his prime in a one-on-one game.
Five Best Shoes Worn in the NBA Last Night
Adidas, Nike, and Curry Brand had some of the best shoes in the NBA on Monday night.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
NBA Fans Roast Paul Pierce For Asking Who Should Take The Final Shot Between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Himself
Paul Pierce is one of the best players in Boston Celtics history. He was a bonafide All-Star that was effective at scoring from all three levels in his prime. Pierce is most well-known for leading the Boston Celtics to the 2008 championship and winning the Finals MVP that year after helping the team defeat Kobe Bryant in the Finals.
Kevin Durant Humbly Admits He Tries To Copy Kobe Bryant And Michael Jordan On The Court
Kevin Durant reacts to Steve Clifford saying that he reminds him of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime
Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are the highest scoring teenagers in NBA history; Kevin Knox is shockingly Top 10.
"Really just don't be a crybaby” — Kevin Durant shares the most important lesson he learned from Kobe Bryant
Kevin Durant, who has become known for his colorful personality on Twitter, recently shared that Kobe Bryant told him not to be a crybaby.
Stephen Curry Boldly Picks Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, And Larry Bird
Stephen Curry is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, and he is widely considered the best shooter in NBA history. He most recently led the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 NBA championship winning his first Finals MVP in the process. Most people would agree that Stephen Curry is a top ...
Ja Morant is beyond all comparisons
When you’re a young, great NBA player, it’s inevitable you’ll be compared to legends of the game. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who is just 23 years old and already appears to be a perennial MVP candidate, is no stranger to the player comp craze. Allen Iverson....
“He’s gonna be a whole different beast” - Gilbert Arenas praises Bronny James Jr. after a request to scout him by Lebron James
Arenas recalls when LeBron told him to scout his son Bronny and give him an honest opinion on whether he has any potential to be a legitimate basketball player
LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Had An Epic Miami Heat Moment On This Day 12 Year Ago
NOTE: With LeBron James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record, the remainder of the season Inside The Heat will take a look at some of his best moments with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. Twelve years ago, LeBron James had 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and...
“They were both awesome in their way for our team” — Ex-Sacramento Kings center Scot Pollard compares Mike Bibby and Jason Williams
Former Sacramento Kings center Scot Pollard was asked to appoint the better point guard between Jason Williams and Mike Bibby.
Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper
Kevin Durant never lost a game against 344 NBA players.
10 NBA Trades That Should Have Happened In 2022
This year was full of huge trade rumors, with Kevin Durant almost joining the Phoenix Suns and Kyrie Irving almost reuniting with LeBron James on Los Angeles Lakers.
Patrick Ewing Was Pissed Off At Knicks Fans In 1996: "They Support You One Minute, Then If Something Goes Wrong, They Jump Off The Bandwagon."
Patrick Ewing lashed out his anger on the New York Knicks fans in 1996 for jumping off the bandwagon when things got tough.
Father And Son Recreate Iconic Dwyane Wade/LeBron James Moment
Nearly 12 years ago, the Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were part of one of the NBA's most iconic photos. Recently, a father and son recaptured the moment and shared it on social media. In December of 2010, Wade and James executed a no-look pass and slam dunk at the Milwaukee Bucks and the photo became a great moment in league history.
