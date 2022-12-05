ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

thedailyhoosier.com

Arizona’s inside dominance gives IU a taste of its own medicine

Arizona beat Indiana at its own game. This was always going to be a challenging game for IU. The Wildcats are No. 10 in the AP Poll for a reason. They’re really good. So it’s not a wholly shocking result that the 14th-ranked Hoosiers lost to them. It’s not a game that should change IU’s season-long outlook.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana vs. Arizona game day essentials

It’s a top-15 showdown as Indiana and Arizona battle in the desert on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Las Vegas Clash matchup at the MGM Grand. No. 14 Indiana (8-1) vs. No. 10 Arizona (7-1) Tip Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Location: MGM Grand...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson discuss loss to Arizona

Watch as Indiana’s Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson discuss a loss to Arizona on Saturday evening. Mike Woodson post-game | Three keys, highlights, final stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on Facebook: thedailyhoosier. You can follow us...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men’s soccer knocks off Pitt to advance to national championship game

Indiana men’s soccer is one win away from a ninth national championship. The 13th-seeded Hoosiers took care of business Friday night in the College Cup semifinals, defeating Pittsburgh 2-0 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. IU advances to take on No. 3 Syracuse in the national championship game on Monday at 6 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Tamar Bates previews Arizona from Las Vegas

Watch as Indiana guard Tamar Bates met with the media outside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Friday evening. Indiana and Arizona tip at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Saturday at the MGM. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on...
LAS VEGAS, NV

