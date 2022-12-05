ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit against doctor who defied Texas abortion law tossed

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lawyers for a doctor who intentionally defied a Texas abortion law that the lawyers called a “bounty-hunting scheme” say a court has dismissed a test of whether members of the public can sue providers who violate the restrictions for at least $10,000 in damages.
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county.
NY hospitals seeing staffing shortages

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Lawmakers and health care leaders gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday, saying that a shortage of nursing home staff is negatively impacting hospitals that are short staffed themselves. Dr. Dennis McKenna, President of Albany Medical Center, said this is effecting his hospital. “At Albany Medical Center hospital...
