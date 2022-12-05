ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville residents feeling the effects of ‘strong flu season’

By Paige Weeks
WATE
WATE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTZLR_0jYNc5jt00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville is near the top of the list when it comes to high flu activity in the country’s top 10 markets. Residents are starting to feel the effects of this year’s flu season.

According to Walgreens Flu Index , Knoxville and Tennessee have the highest flu levels, leaving everyone from kids to teens to seniors at risk of contracting it.

This week Peggy Davis’ son graduates from Air Force boot camp. Unfortunately, his mother will not be there because of the flu.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VC319_0jYNc5jt00
    DeLacey Moore. (Courtesy of Peggy Davis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0weDEg_0jYNc5jt00
    DeLacey Moore. (Courtesy of Peggy Davis)

“He’s in San Antonio, Texas,” Davis said. “Thursday is the graduation. I try to be there for all of them and their achievements or what they’re doing in their lives. This one is going to be a hard pill to swallow.”

Mice infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary has district officials scurrying for a solution

Peggy was diagnosed with the flu two weeks ago. It was the first time in her life she didn’t get the vaccine.

“Al the other times I’ve been getting it. No flu. This time I didn’t get it and there’s the flu.”

Davis is not the only person stuck canceling plans and trying to get better.

“Walgreens uses their anti-viral medication as an indicator of if people are buying a lot of that type of medication if they’re prescribed that medication,” Knox County Health Department’s Roberta Sturm said. “That’s their indicator of we’ve got a lot of flu activity going on.”

With Knoxville at No. 2 on the “Top 10 Designated Market Areas,” Sturm says the city has been lucky for the past two years since we experienced a mild flu season but that is changing.

“We were due for a pretty strong flu season.”

Roberta Sturm, Knox County Health Department

Despite what Knoxville as a whole is seeing, there is some good news on the horizon. Knox County School leaders say they are not seeing a strong flu season.

How bad is the flu in Tennessee? CDC map looks grim

“It came a little earlier this year but it’s pretty normal,” said Lisa Wagoner, Knox County Schools’ health services supervisor. “Everywhere’s got hit earlier.”

Although that’s good news, the bad might outweigh it.

According to the CDC , the number of flu-related hospital admissions “almost doubled” compared to the week before. That’s why health experts, and Peggy Davis, say it’s not too late to get vaccinated.

“Please, please, please, please get the flu shot,” Davis said.

For more information about this year’s flu season, visit the Knox County Schools website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Church shares "Blessings on Bell Street"

KFD continues investigation into Clinton Highway …. After reports of three separate incidents along Clinton Highway, officials said the fires are considered suspicious at this time. Did you know Dandridge is Tennessee’s second oldest …. Learn about the history of Dandridge, Tennessee in this edition of Tennessee Treasures. A...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

A home for the holidays

A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing. A home for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Residents on English Mountain nearing two weeks with no water

Residents on English Mountain heard what they have been wanting to hear for a long time; a review board with the state Comptroller's Office has asked for all current board members of ESCUD to step down. There are still problems that need to be addressed and people still without water.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TSSAA allows student NILs

Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Did you know Dandridge is Tennessee’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search

Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search. Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

New development coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT wins best student section

Tennessee fans had a lot to cheer about this year. The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006 and went undefeated at home for the first time since 2007. Tennessee fans had a lot to cheer about this year. The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006 and went undefeated at home for the first time since 2007.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT Medical Center restricting visitation due to spread of the flu

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center they were temporarily restricting visitation as the number of flu cases rise in East Tennessee. Starting in December 2022, they said people under 12 years old would not be able to visit patients. They also said people who show signs of an illness such as a cough, congestion, or upset stomach would not be able to visit patients either.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy