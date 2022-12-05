Read full article on original website
Brazil Dance Into World Cup Quarter-Finals After Neymar Returns In Big Win Over South Korea
Even Tite threw some shapes during Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea.
Today at the World Cup: Brazil power into quarters and Croatia win shoot-out
Fit-again Neymar was among the scorers as Brazil powered into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea that saw all their goals come in the first half.Their opponents in the last eight will be Croatia, who earlier defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with Dominik Livakovic saving three times in the shoot-out.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the third day of last-16 action in Qatar unfolded.Ruthless BrazilBrazil’s first-half blitz at Stadium 974 started with a seventh-minute Vinicius Junior strike, with Neymar, back after missing the previous two games with an ankle...
ATP fines U.K. tennis group $1M over Russian ban
The ATP fined Britain's Lawn Tennis Association $1 million for its ban of male players from Russia and Belarus this year. The ban was instituted after Russia invaded Ukraine and Belarus stood in support. Men from those countries were not allowed to play in pro grass-court tournaments ahead of Wimbledon.
2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Winners, Losers & Matches to Come
"It's been over two weeks since 32 of the world's nations descended on Qatar to compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the global audience waits as the fate of the remaining nations compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, and Croatia have all made it through to the final eight. The Dutch will go up against Argentina on Friday and England will clash with defending World Cup champs France on Saturday.Monday's match between Japan and Croatia was drama personified. It was decided on a penalty kick shootout following a 1-1 draw...
Tite vows to dance through World Cup in celebration of Brazil’s football ‘culture’
If Brazil are to conquer the world again, it will be as the dancing kings. If, over the decades, the Selecao became a byword for flair and exuberance with the ball at their feet, their willingness to express themselves when the ball is in the net has drawn criticism so far this World Cup. If Richarlison’s overhead kick against Serbia may be the goal of the tournament, Brazil’s quartet of strikes against South Korea became more notable for the rehearsed routines that followed, certainly amid one of the more needless controversies involving events in Qatar.World Cups can be a...
Lawn Tennis Association fined for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players
The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined $1million (£820,000) by the ATP for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.It is also understood that the LTA has been threatened with expulsion from the Tour if it repeats the ban, imposed earlier this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Russians and Belarusians were controversially prevented from competing at the LTA’s five ATP events; Queen’s Club, Eastbourne, Surbiton, Nottingham and Ilkley.The All England Club also banned them from playing at Wimbledon, which was subsequently stripped of its ranking points by the ATP and the WTA.The WTA had fined the LTA the...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia v Brazil - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Croatia take on Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
What Is Jogo Bonito? Explaining Brazil's Playstyle at the 2022 World Cup
Jogo bonito is dominating the world stage. Brazil’s run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is resembling a potential title contender with every passing game. The Seleção finished atop a Group G that included tough European opposition in Serbia and Switzerland and had the luxury of rotating its squad against Cameroon ahead of the knockout stage.
When do leagues start after the World Cup? Dates top domestic competitions resume
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now into the knockout stages, and as more teams depart Qatar, many fans are starting to wonder when club football will resume. For the first time, this tournament forced leagues from around the world to pause to accommodate the World Cup and the release of so many players.
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
Inside tragic stadium where England last played France that’s now shelled and gutted in the middle of a warzone
THE stadium where England last played France in a competitive match just 10 years ago is today in a miserable state, struck by shelling and in the middle of a warzone. Ukraine's Donbass Arena was the site of four games during the Euro 2012 tournament, but today, it is essentially abandoned, caught up in Russia's brutal invasion.
2026 FIFA World Cup to Feature 48 Teams in New Expansion Format
Big changes are in store for the most popular soccer event in the world. In 2026, the FIFA World Cup is expanding its participation from 32 teams to 48 teams. Part of that expansion includes an increase from eight groups to 12 groups. Yes, you read that correctly. North America...
Portugal dismantles Switzerland to reach the World Cup quarterfinals
Gonçalo Ramos scored three goals - the first hat trick of this World Cup - to power Portugal past Switzerland 6-1. Ramos was playing in place of star Cristiano Ronaldo who did not start the match.
