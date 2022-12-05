Read full article on original website
Related
prestigeonline.com
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report. Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app that is most famous for the quarterly Lyst Index of the world’s hottest brands, has released its Year in Fashion Report 2022. French fashion label Miu Miu has been named by Lyst as the Brand of the Year for 2022.
Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023
Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards
Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
The Best Dressed Guests at the 2022 British Fashion Awards
All eyes were on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke. Key fashion industry players—including British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful—were all in attendance, promising a night of fabulous fashion. The audience at the Royal Albert Hall was in the good hands...
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress & Platform Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Phoebe Gates attended a cocktail party yesterday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with Los Angeles-based luxury retailer, FWRD. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates went for a bold pop of color in purple, making for a mostly monochrome statement save for her shoes. The 20-year-old’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve ribbed turtleneck dress featuring sporadic cutouts under the bodice and on the hips that created a dynamic silhouette. The futuristic style was paired alongside a bright purple Balenciaga Cagole bag adorned with silver studs that gave her ensemble some edge. The pairing...
Our Favorite Looks From the British Fashion Awards
Ashley Graham, Naomi Campbell, Olivia Culpo and others attended the star-studded Dec. 5 event at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Florence Pugh Goes Glam in Valentino at British Fashion Awards: 'Quite the Pinch Me Moment'
The Don’t Worry Darling actress and director wore a floor-length gown in the signature Valentino red hue Florence Pugh continues to dominate every red carpet she walks. At Monday's British Fashion Awards, the Don't Worry Darling actress and director wore a jaw-dropping red gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. Pugh was at the event to present Piccioli the Designer of the Year award. The star's dress — in the signature Valentino red hue — featured thin red straps and an open back. The full skirt...
Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York. While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance. Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring. When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none...
Zoey Deutch Embraces Barbiecore in Hot Pink Jacket With Matching ’60s-Inspired Knee-High Boots
Zoey Deutch served major Barbiecore outfit inspiration while out in New York City on Dec. 8. The “Something From Tiffany’s” star popped in a hot pink Valentino ensemble for the occasion. Deutch was chicly dressed in a button-down jacket and matching miniskirt. The top featured a wide collar, a bow at the neck and side slant pockets. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the 28-year-old entertainer accessorized with a hot pink bucket bag. She also added thin gold hoop earrings and a diamond ring. Deutch parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. For glam, she went with soft makeup and...
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
Vogue
From Gucci To Richard Quinn, Fashion Awards Host Jodie Turner-Smith Delivered On Drama
It was the night before the Fashion Awards and no creature was stirring… Not! The industry’s great and good put any notion of Sunday night blues to bed and turned out for British Vogue’s Forces For Change gala at The Londoner. Among the most outré looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith, who set the tone for her hosting gig at the Royal Albert Hall the following night in a Crayola-bright Molly Goddard dress that looked positively theatrical when paired with Latex bondage gloves and a matching fascinator.
Julia Roberts Gets Whimsical in Moschino Dress Covered in George Clooney Photos at Kennedy Center Honors 2022
Julia Roberts paid a whimsical tribute to George Clooney while in Washington for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. Arriving to the Kennedy Center Opera House, Roberts was wittingly captured on Instagram by stylist Elizabeth Stewart in a Moschino gown. The “Eat Pray Love” star wore a custom design by Jeremy Scott for the occasion, paying tribute to friend George Clooney — one of the evening’s honorees — with numerous prints of his face in gilded portrait frames. The humorous piece was complete with a black long-sleeved bodice, and accessorized with Chopard jewelry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
Salma Hayek Cozies Up in Faux Fur Jacket & Boots for Disney+’s ‘Le Pupille’ Screening
Salma Hayek brought comfy winter style to London for a special screening of “Le Pupille.” The live-action short, which details the minds of boarding school students at Christmas, is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 16. While arriving at the Soho Hotel for the occasion on Wednesday, Hayek posed in an all-black ensemble. Her attire appeared to include a long-sleeved dress in a turtleneck silhouette, complete with a midi-length hem. The sharp piece was punctuated by a cream faux-fur jacket with a high neckline and silver zippered accent, paired with gold-rimmed sunglasses with ombre purple...
fashionunited.com
Pierpaolo Piccioli takes top honours at The Fashion Awards
Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli was named Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Council’s The Fashion Awards 2022 on Monday night at Royal Albert Hall. The accolade, voted for by an international judging panel of over 1000 industry experts, saw Piccioli beat off tough competition from Jonathan Anderson for his namesake label and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, and Miuccia Prada. While Balenciaga’s creative director Demna was pulled as a nominee following the controversy over the luxury label’s recent ad campaigns.
Bella Hadid's Model of the Year win and more highlights from the Fashion Awards
Bella Hadid — who recently made headlines when a dress was sprayed onto her body during Paris Fashion Week — scooped up the highly anticipated Model of the Year prize, while Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli took home the Designer of the Year award.
‘The Amazing Race 34’: Claire and Derek’s YouTube Recaps Teased How They Spent Their Prize Money
Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss may have already shown off what they bought with their 'Amazing Race' prize money without fans realizing.
Marc Jacobs Throws ‘The Perfect Party’
It works rather well when your fragrance is called “Perfect” — then, any party celebrating the perfume is easily deemed “The Perfect Party.” Marc Jacobs’ bash Wednesday evening, held at the Hotel Chelsea, went for perfection with a “sequins and charm” dress code, which was surprisingly adhered to by guests. Jacobs himself attended, as did the likes of Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, Christine Quinn, Christy Turlington and Edward Burns’ daughter Grace Burns, Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and, of course, Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss, who is the face of the Perfect fragrance. More from WWDMarc Jacobs' 'Grunge' Collection Turns 30Inside the Marc Jacobs Heaven NYFW PartyThe Trend: Music Festival Fashion Moss arrived right before Jacobs, who shouted “Is that Lila Moss?!” jokingly at the sight of the young model. In the midst of the party, a dance group took to the floor as Jacobs, his husband Char Defrancesco and Quinn looked on. Star balloons and disco dancers greeted the attendees in the disco-themed room, while the second space leaned heavily into the holidays with a piano player and singer.
Comments / 0