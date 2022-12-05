Just days before “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in China and around the world, IMAX China — which could be in line for a massive boost thanks to James Cameron’s sci-fi epic — has named a new CEO. Daniel Manwaring, who most recently led CAA China’s Motion Picture Group, will become the new CEO of IMAX China, effective January 9, 2023. He succeeds interim CEO Jiande Chen, who will return to his full-time role as vice chairman of IMAX China. Manwaring, who has been with CAA since 2012 and became head of the China film group in 2018, has helped serve...

27 MINUTES AGO