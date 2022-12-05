Read full article on original website
Digital witness: the artists making virtual realms from lived experience
While big tech has revealed the darker side of technology, a new exhibition in Liverpool explores how digital tools can be harnessed for good
‘People can’t afford milk’: Moldovans weigh political future as Ukraine war hits economy
Pro-Kremlin rhetoric is catching on with some as winter heating and basic foods become unaffordable
Just days before “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in China and around the world, IMAX China — which could be in line for a massive boost thanks to James Cameron’s sci-fi epic — has named a new CEO. Daniel Manwaring, who most recently led CAA China’s Motion Picture Group, will become the new CEO of IMAX China, effective January 9, 2023. He succeeds interim CEO Jiande Chen, who will return to his full-time role as vice chairman of IMAX China. Manwaring, who has been with CAA since 2012 and became head of the China film group in 2018, has helped serve...
National Grid fires up two coal-fired plants amid UK icy weather
Great Britain’s electricity system operator has put two coal-fired power stations on emergency standby to keep the lights on amid a spell of cold weather. National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said the two “winter contingency coal units” will be available if required on Monday as temperatures dip below zero and demand soars. It said the public “should continue to use energy as normal”.
Imax China Hires CAA Executive Daniel Manwaring as CEO
Imax has named veteran Beijijng-based executive Daniel Manwaring CEO of its Imax China subsidiary. Manwaring, who has been based in China since 2006 and speaks fluent mandarin, joins the giant screen exhibitor from CAA, where he spent the past decade, most recently leading the agency’s China Motion Pictures Group. He succeeds interim CEO Jiande Chen, who will return to his full-time role as vice vhairman of Imax China, the company said.More from The Hollywood ReporterSingapore ATF: TVING and Wavve CEOs Talk Regional Expansion Plans, Streaming Challenges in Korea'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Top Prize at 2022 European Film Awards'RRR' Costume Designer...
Britain braces for winter of strike action as nurses walk out
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British nurses will go on strike this week, hitting already stretched hospitals and cranking up pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to quell the biggest wave of industrial action to hit the country in decades.
