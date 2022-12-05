ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IndieWire

IMAX China Names New CEO Just in Time for ‘Avatar 2’ Domination

Just days before “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in China and around the world, IMAX China — which could be in line for a massive boost thanks to James Cameron’s sci-fi epic — has named a new CEO. Daniel Manwaring, who most recently led CAA China’s Motion Picture Group, will become the new CEO of IMAX China, effective January 9, 2023. He succeeds interim CEO Jiande Chen, who will return to his full-time role as vice chairman of IMAX China. Manwaring, who has been with CAA since 2012 and became head of the China film group in 2018, has helped serve...
The Guardian

National Grid fires up two coal-fired plants amid UK icy weather

Great Britain’s electricity system operator has put two coal-fired power stations on emergency standby to keep the lights on amid a spell of cold weather. National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said the two “winter contingency coal units” will be available if required on Monday as temperatures dip below zero and demand soars. It said the public “should continue to use energy as normal”.
The Hollywood Reporter

