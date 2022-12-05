ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennessey, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma deputies body cam video shows aftermath of marijuana farm shooting

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An exclusive new body camera video released to KOCO 5 showed the moments police arrived at the quadruple murder at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. Hours of video were released from the night they got the call and the next day as police searched the property just outside of Hennessey. Police searched buildings through the night as they looked for answers, witnesses and the shooter who murdered four people.
HENNESSEY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man accused in Kingfisher quadruple murder wanted investment returned

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Selling Drugs That Killed UCO Student Sentenced

A man accused of selling pills that killed a UCO student in 2021 has received a suspended life sentence. Cameron Payne entered a blind guilty plea to a 2nd-degree murder sentence back in September after he sold Kyle Ward fentanyl instead of oxycodone. Payne is set to spend the first 30 years of his sentence in jail and court records show that he will also pay some fines.
EDMOND, OK
1600kush.com

64-Year-old Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term for rape

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Stillwater man was given a three-year prison term Tuesday followed by four years of probation for raping his female roommate while she was unconscious due to a heat stroke. Edward James Lockwood, who had pleaded guilty to rape by instrumentation without an agreement with...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

OKC man arrested after allegedly making more than 500 false 911 calls

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested an Oklahoma City man accused of making more than 500 false calls to 911. Court documents state that the man called 911 around 100 times every day since the beginning of December. On Dec. 1, he called the Oklahoma City police dispatch 99 times, then called them back 91 times on Dec. 2, 101 times on Dec. 3 and 180 times on Dec. 4.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person killed in hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused in a deadly hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 6 p.m. near Southwest 30th Street and South Kentucky Avenue. Police said one person was left dead on the road. Police do not have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man in charge of Oklahoma County Jail resigns

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The man in charge of the Oklahoma County Jail has resigned. Greg Williams told KOCO 5 on Monday that he stepped down by choice after serving since January 2020. The board accepted his resignation. Williams said it was just time and that there wasn’t any...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
tulsatoday.com

What happened at Edmond High?

On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma

A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after incident on Yukon Public Schools bus

YUKON, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a reported incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on a Yukon school bus. Yukon police said the incident involved two students while on the way home from school. The students were released to their families pending further investigation. School personnel and police were at...
YUKON, OK

