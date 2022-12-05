Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma deputies body cam video shows aftermath of marijuana farm shooting
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An exclusive new body camera video released to KOCO 5 showed the moments police arrived at the quadruple murder at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. Hours of video were released from the night they got the call and the next day as police searched the property just outside of Hennessey. Police searched buildings through the night as they looked for answers, witnesses and the shooter who murdered four people.
Random attack leads to carjacking in Southeast Oklahoma City, leaving woman without transportation, ‘terrified’
A random attack leads to a carjacking in southeast Oklahoma City, leaving one woman without transportation, and now scared for her safety.
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
KOCO
Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools
Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue. Police said 52-year-old Troy Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found...
KOCO
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board does not recommend clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board did not recommend clemency for death row inmate Scott Eizember. On Wednesday, the board voted 3-2 after hearing from Eizember and the family of his victims, A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. "We got the result we were looking for today, and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man accused in Kingfisher quadruple murder wanted investment returned
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
YAHOO!
Oklahoma drug dealer sent to prison after selling customer pills laced with fentanyl
Drug dealer Cameron Jermaine Payne knew his pills may have contained fentanyl, but he sold them anyway on Oct. 16, 2020, to a former high school classmate. The next day, that customer was found dead of an overdose. "I felt a numb feeling, a feeling I can't explain," Payne later...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Selling Drugs That Killed UCO Student Sentenced
A man accused of selling pills that killed a UCO student in 2021 has received a suspended life sentence. Cameron Payne entered a blind guilty plea to a 2nd-degree murder sentence back in September after he sold Kyle Ward fentanyl instead of oxycodone. Payne is set to spend the first 30 years of his sentence in jail and court records show that he will also pay some fines.
1600kush.com
64-Year-old Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term for rape
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Stillwater man was given a three-year prison term Tuesday followed by four years of probation for raping his female roommate while she was unconscious due to a heat stroke. Edward James Lockwood, who had pleaded guilty to rape by instrumentation without an agreement with...
KOCO
OKC man arrested after allegedly making more than 500 false 911 calls
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested an Oklahoma City man accused of making more than 500 false calls to 911. Court documents state that the man called 911 around 100 times every day since the beginning of December. On Dec. 1, he called the Oklahoma City police dispatch 99 times, then called them back 91 times on Dec. 2, 101 times on Dec. 3 and 180 times on Dec. 4.
KOCO
Person killed in hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused in a deadly hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 6 p.m. near Southwest 30th Street and South Kentucky Avenue. Police said one person was left dead on the road. Police do not have...
Fraudulent charges continue at OK Casey’s gas stations, driving customers away
News 4 has been reporting on fraudulent Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station charges since early September, but three months later and the issue is still prevalent.
KOCO
OKCPD Chief Gourley on new helicopter, mental health response
OKLAHOMA CITY — We sat down with Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley to learn about a new helicopter approved for the department and how the department responds to mental health calls. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Arkansas construction company faces fines after two workers died in Edmond sewer
EDMOND, Okla. — An Arkansas construction company is facing hundreds of thousands in fines after two workers died in an Edmond sewer over the summer. This past June, two men went into a manhole and neither one came out alive. Federal authorities said the tragedy could have been prevented had the workers been properly trained.
KOCO
Man in charge of Oklahoma County Jail resigns
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The man in charge of the Oklahoma County Jail has resigned. Greg Williams told KOCO 5 on Monday that he stepped down by choice after serving since January 2020. The board accepted his resignation. Williams said it was just time and that there wasn’t any...
KOCO
Couple living in Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car, drove off
OKLAHOMA CITY — A couple living in the Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car and drove off. The collision was caught on camera. They are still unsure if the driver was a man or woman, or even the tag number of the vehicle. All they have to go off of is the video.
tulsatoday.com
What happened at Edmond High?
On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
KOCO
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
KOCO
Investigation underway after incident on Yukon Public Schools bus
YUKON, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a reported incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on a Yukon school bus. Yukon police said the incident involved two students while on the way home from school. The students were released to their families pending further investigation. School personnel and police were at...
Comments / 0