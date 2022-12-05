Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Downtown Lincoln’s Tower Square transformed into ‘North Pole’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For the rest of the Christmas season, Tower Square in downtown Lincoln is the “North Pole.”. The square at 13th and P Streets has been decked out in lights and decorations, thanks to the Downtown Lincoln Association. The lights and music will be on...
klkntv.com
Crash knocks vehicle into Lincoln pond late Wednesday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — At least two vehicles collided late Wednesday night in Lincoln, sending one of them into a pond. This happened on South 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road just before 11:30 p.m. The driver who ended up in the pond was able to make it out.
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects. Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So far this season, crews have only used a tenth of the supply. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lincoln Fire and Rescue says...
News Channel Nebraska
Marjorie L. Unger
Marjorie Lois Brown Unger, 83, of Fairbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 4th, 2022. She was born August 5th, 1939, to Lloyd Brown and Alice Isabelle Steel Brown in Cedar Rapids, NE. She attended Fairbury High School. She married Leonard Wayne Unger on May 5th, 1957, in Concordia, KS. To this union 4 daughters were born, Tammy, Joni, Julie & Terri. They began their life together in Colorado Springs. From there in the winter of 1971, they returned to their hometown of Fairbury to raise their family. In Fairbury, Marge worked at Kellwood’s as an inspector, Fairbury Food and Flanagan’s Greenhouse. In the Summer of ’82 they moved to Ankeny, IA where Marge worked at the Ankeny Police Department dispatching & records department. In 1997 she retired from the APD. She and Leonard moved to Lincoln where they lived for the next 20 years. During her time in Lincoln, she enjoyed playing cards, watching her grandchildren playing sports, and going to the casino, before returning to Fairbury where they resided at Cedarwood Assisted Living. As her health declined, she moved to Westfield Quality Care in Aurora where she remained until her passing.
News Channel Nebraska
Enola M. Dauber
Enola M. Dauber, 90, of Beatrice passed away on December 5, 2022. She was born November 29, 1932, near DeWitt, NE, to John and Augusta (Seitz) Mahloch and attended First Trinity Lutheran Grade School and Beatrice High School. After graduation, she worked at the Gage County Courthouse. On April 28, 1952, she married Otto Dauber at First Trinity Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice and moved to El Paso, TX, where Otto served in the U.S. Army. While there, she was employed by a law firm. Upon returning to Nebraska, Enola and Otto made their home near Diller, NE, and farmed. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. In March 2021, she moved to Homestead House in Beatrice and considered it her home. Enola enjoyed gardening and working in her yard as well as sewing—especially quilts. She also loved going to the horse races with friends and playing Trivial Pursuit with family members on Sunday afternoons. She also enjoyed hosting and cooking for gatherings of her children’s friends. Company was always welcome in her home. Family and friends were important.
1011now.com
UPDATE: Roughly $300,000 in damage caused to fourplex in Near South neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says one person was hurt and extensive damage was caused to the second floor of a fourplex after a two-alarm fire Tuesday night. Crews were called to the building just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night near 21st and A Streets. Battalion Chief...
klin.com
Portions of Pioneers Blvd, Old Cheney Rd to Close Dec. 6, 8
Portions of Pioneers Blvd and Old Cheney Rd will temporarily close for traffic signal upgrades. Pioneers Blvd: 1st St to Highway 77 will close from 9 AM to 2 PM Dec. 6. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) recommends Pioneers Blvd to Nebraska Parkway to Van Dorn St to Highway 77 as a detour.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
klkntv.com
Rain/Freezing Rain looking likely on Thursday
A weak cold front will pass through the area a bit sooner than originally anticipated on Wednesday. As a result, we’ve had to scale back on highs. We’re now looking at high temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s around Lincoln. It should be slightly cooler to the north and warmer to the south.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years
Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
1011now.com
Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept. Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today. Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to...
News Channel Nebraska
Carol J. Schulz
Carol J. Schulz, age 75, of Beatrice, Nebraska, passed away at the Bryan West Hospital Trauma Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sunday, December 4, 2022.Carol was born July 13, 1947, at the Rice Hospital (now known as the Rice Lodge & Conference Center) in Odell, NE to Daniel and Wilma (Shalla) Novotny. She attended Odell Grade School and graduated Odell High School in 1965. Carol went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and a master’s degree from Doane College. Carol married Jay Schulz on June 7, 1969, and God blessed them with 3 daughters, Britt, Stephanie, and Ginger.
klkntv.com
Bus stop on 11th Street to relocate for Gold’s Building demolition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department on Monday announced the relocation of a bus stop near O Street. StarTran said the bus boarding area along 11th Street near the Gold’s Building will temporarily move. The relocation, to accommodate the partial demolition of Gold’s, will...
News Channel Nebraska
Public Power District working toward solar array installations in southeast Nebraska
BEATRICE – Norris Public Power District is in talks with an Arkansas-based solar energy company, on the potential for a half-dozen medium-sized solar energy installations in the district’s six-county service area. During a public hearing before the Gage County Planning Commission Tuesday night, a Norris engineering manager said...
klkntv.com
Police searching for rampant rock hurler in north Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are now on the lookout for a rock thrower who has caused over $5,000 in damage to homes in a north Lincoln neighborhood. Between Thursday and Monday, officers have been sent out to 16 reports of rock vandalism, each in the neighborhood near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene
In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen vehicle from Lincoln found in lake
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A vehicle that was reported stolen in Lincoln at the end of November was found in a lake. The Lincoln Police Department said officers, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, were sent to the north shore of Holmes Lake around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a vehicle submerged in water near the dam.
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast Community College names two learning center directors
BEATRICE - Southeast Community College has hired two new learning center coordinators. Wendy Friesen will serve as the new coordinator for the SCC Learning Center at Hebron, while Lisa Hunzeker is taking over at the Falls City Learning Center. Friesen earned her bachelor’s degree in Art Studies from Grace College...
klkntv.com
Over 150 pigs close busy Seward County intersection for hours after trailer flips
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says there were no major injuries after a tractor-trailer packed with more than 150 pigs flipped. This happened on Thursday as it was going through the roundabout at Highways 6 and 103. Authorities say the Nebraska State Patrol, Pleasant...
